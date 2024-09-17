Rahul Gandhi playing politics over Agnipath scheme, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, saying he is playing politics over the issue. Shah also alleged that Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah have an agenda to release all terrorists after the (Jammu and Kashmir) elections and hold talks with Pakistan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He was addressing his first rally for October 5 Haryana polls in favour of BJP's Loharu candidate J P Dalal. Shah lashed out at the Congress for not implementing the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme and said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who implemented it.

"The Agniveer scheme has been implemented. The Congress especially Rahul 'Baba' (Rahul Gandhi) is playing politics," he alleged.

He said the Home department and the state police forces in the country gave 20 per cent reservation to the Agniveers.

"I want to tell Haryana's youth that 'Hooda and company', whose job is to spread lies, are saying what will happen to Agniveers later...but what I say, I do it," he said.

"If any Agniveer returns, he will not be without a job and the BJP takes responsibility for this," he said.

Further attacking the Congress while referring to polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said Rahul 'Baba' and Omar Abdullah have an agenda to release all terrorists after the elections and hold talks with Pakistan.

At the rally, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, party's Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, MP Kiran Choudhary and other senior leaders were also present.