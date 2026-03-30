In Lok Sabha, Amit Shah details govt's development works in LWE districts

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah listed the development works that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has carried out in the last almost 12 years in left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected districts, which has been made possible because of its tough approach in ending Naxalism. He questioned the record of the Congress-led governments on the issue, alleging that the party has within its ranks “Naxal sympathisers”.

On August 24, 2024, Shah announced that Naxalism will end in India by March 31, 2026. Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on ‘Efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism’, the home minister said that of the 126 LWE-affected districts in 2014, it now remained in only two, and there were no “most affected LWE districts” compared to 35 in 2014.

Shah said the government has constructed 12,000 km of the 17,579 km road network at the cost of Rs 20,000 crore in LWE-affected districts. He said 1,804 bank branches, 1,321 ATMs, and 6,025 post offices have been opened in these districts, and banks have appointed 37,850 banking correspondents.

“All of this has been accomplished in the last almost 12 years,” Shah said, elaborating on the government’s plans to construct hospitals and panchayat offices in these districts. He asserted that the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre, unlike the previous Congress-led governments, has been unsparing in its efforts to neutralise those who raise arms against the State.

Shah blamed the Congress for failing to uproot Maoism during its tenures in the government at the Centre and in the Naxalism-affected states, such as Chhattisgarh. He said 12 states had turned into the Red Corridor with no rule of law, 120 million people lived in poverty for years, and 20,000 people, including 5,000 security personnel, were killed due to Naxal violence.

Shah said Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had acknowledged that Naxalism was a bigger challenge than the Kashmir and North-East problems before the nation, but the “Congress did nothing about it”. He alleged that the National Advisory Council, established during the UPA government, had “urban Naxals” as its members. He said that development in Bastar had stalled because the shadow of red terror loomed there. “Now this shadow is lifting and Bastar is developing,” he said, adding that the Centre and state government are building schools and opening ration shops in every village in Bastar.

The home minister credited the Central Armed Police Forces personnel, especially the brave soldiers of CoBRA and the Central Reserve Police Force, security agencies, Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, and tribal citizens for the success in ending Maoist violence.

Saptagiri Ulaka of Congress said that the Congress-led UPA government had launched Operation Green Hunt and had created the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) to deal with the Naxal threat. Congress lost its entire top leadership in Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism, and the party has been a victim of LWE, Ulaka said, adding that the UPA government laid equal emphasis on welfare and security and believed that bullets alone cannot stop Naxalism.

Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra wondered why the House was having a discussion on Naxalism when a much worse crisis in West Asia was directly affecting the country.

The Union government recently reviewed the ‘National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE’ across 38 districts in nine states, comprising Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal.