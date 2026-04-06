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Home / Politics / Shah hoists BJP flag in Thiruvananthapuram on party's 47th Foundation Day

Shah hoists BJP flag in Thiruvananthapuram on party's 47th Foundation Day

Amit Shah, who is on a visit to the state as part of the election campaign, arrived in the capital on Sunday

BJP flag hoisting by Amit Shah

Amit Shah hoisted the party flag at the BJP Kerala State Committee office | Image: X/@BJP4Keralam

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday hoisted the party flag at the BJP Kerala State Committee office here to mark the party's 47th Foundation Day.

The programme, held at Mararji Bhavan, was attended by party workers and leaders.

Shah, who is on a visit to the state as part of the election campaign, arrived in the capital on Sunday. He addressed a public meeting in the Kattakkada constituency.

He is scheduled to hold a roadshow later in the day in the Harippad constituency in Alappuzha.

Elections to 140 Assembly seats in Kerala will be held on April 9.  BJP's journey driven by ideology, not power: Adityanath

 

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the BJP's growth story is rooted in "ideology, not power", as he hoisted the party flag on its foundation day in the Gorakhnath Temple premises.

Extending greetings to party workers, the chief minister also took a selfie with office-bearers after the function.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Adityanath said the BJP's development journey is not about power, but about ideology, and reflects the resolve of "Antyodaya to Rashtroudaya".

Calling the BJP the "world's largest political party", he said it is not merely a political organisation, but a living ideological tradition inspired by life values of leaders like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"The nationalist family, driven by the spirit of 'Nation First', has today grown into a vast banyan tree, empowering the aspirations of 145 crore Indians with a commitment to service, values and dedication," he said.

The dedication, consistency and selflessness of every worker have accelerated the resolve for a "developed India- a self-reliant India".

"Congratulations to all the dignitaries participating in this journey of nation-building," he said.

Several leaders, including MP Ravi Kishan, mayor Manglesh Srivastava, MLC Dharmendra Singh, and MLAs Vipin Singh and Pradeep Shukla, were present on the occasion along with party functionaries and workers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Amit Shah Kerala Kerala Assembly elections Kerala Assembly Polls BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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