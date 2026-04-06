Cong made allegations against my wife using false info from Pak: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed the Congress has concocted the charge that his wife has multiple passports and owns properties in Dubai, using false information from a Pakistani social media group.

He also alleged that Pakistan was trying to influence the outcome of the Assam elections.

At a press conference here, a day after Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi sought to know whether his wife or family owns property in Dubai, has companies in Wyoming, USA, or has placed their assets in shell companies, Sarma said these charges have been made to influence the poll results, which is "punishable under the law".

The BJP leader also alleged that the documents the Congress used to make the allegations against his wife were sourced from social media group "Pakistanis in Ajman", and her photo was morphed on a lost passport from that country.

"The allegations are completely baseless, based on fabricated documents and with a malicious intent to vitiate the poll atmosphere in the state," Sarma said He also said, "I am concerned that they took the help of Pakistan. This is not a simple fraud case but a crime against the nation." The chief minister went on to allege that "the Pakistan angle has become apparent and the law-enforcing agencies will take that into consideration while investigating." Sarma claimed that Pakistan was attempting to influence the Assam polls, stating the general narrative of at least 11 TV talk shows was that the Congress should win.

The chief minister said his wife has filed a complaint against Khera. "I am sure the police will register the case and take necessary legal action," he said.

Sarma claimed these allegations were made before the polls to influence the results, which is a "criminal offence and punishable under the law." The chief minister also said it was "unfortunate" that former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi could "stoop so low" and make such false allegations against his wife.

Congress leader Khera alleged on Sunday that the Assam chief minister's wife has passports of the UAE, Egypt and Antigua-Barbuda, two properties in Dubai and assets in shell companies.

Refuting the allegation, Sarma claimed that anyone with an international transaction-enabled credit card can file a company in Wyoming, USA, by visiting a website. "We have also created a company in the name of Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, which is fake." "We created 'GauravElizabeth786 Limited Liability LLC' by paying USD 199, and it should be visible on the website by this evening," he claimed.

Sarma claimed the Congress made changes to the passports and documents procured from the Pakistani social media group and replaced them with details of his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, but missed out on certain details that busted their lies.

A simple reverse search on Google with the passport number threw up details that brought to the fore anomalies in their claims, he said.

About the Congress' claims on the UAE travel document, Sarma said, "The UAE issues a Golden VISA, which is not a passport. That country doesn't issue a passport to any individual who is not an Emirati citizen or official." The Golden Visa is a 10-year, renewable long-term residency programme for investors, entrepreneurs, specialised talents, and top students, to live and work in the UAE without sponsorship.

Sarma said the second anomaly was in the ID number, where the second numeral series denotes the year of birth, which in his wife's case is 1973, but it is mentioned as 1996.

"The VISA number is actually of a person, Ashraf Abdelkader Abelsamad Hussein, an Egyptian citizen with the birth year 1996 who lost his passport and its information was uploaded in the Pakistan group for finding it," Sarma claimed.

About the claims on the Egyptian passport, Sarma said there was a "mismatch in the number listed on top and the one in the Machine Readable Zone (MRZ)".

The passport actually belongs to a woman named Nihad Ibrahim Al Sayed Alnaggar, a citizen of Egypt, and though "they forged the details written in English, the Arabic details remained the same, with a slight change in the passport number", the chief minister claimed.

Another anomaly in the passport is that the place of birth is always mentioned as a city, but in the case of the forged passport, it is mentioned as 'Indian'.

"The facial features of the picture in the passport are inconsistent with the original facial features of my wife," Sarma claimed.

About the Congress' charge on the Antigua-Barbuda passport, Sarma claimed that in the fabricated document, it was mentioned as PA (personal) whereas in the MRZ, it is mentioned as PPA, which is an obvious typographical error, and there are also anomalies in the facial features.

The Assam CM alleged the Congress circulated photos of these fabricated documents of an LLC named Rinikibhuyan, dated December 5, 2025, but it was formed after their press conference. He also alleged that another so-called company -- Hrinikinandi LLC -- was formed on April 3, 2026, two days before the Congress press conference.

About the charge about shell companies, the Assam chief minister said, "They tried this playbook in the St. Kitts case, but those days are over. Any fabrication will be met with the full force of law; my legal team is already at work." The St. Kitts case was a conspiracy to frame ex-prime minister V P Singh by forging documents to suggest his son held an illegal account in the Caribbean island of St. Kitts.