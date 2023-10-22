close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

State now paying rain fury compensation from central funds: Anurag in HP

"The state government should make public the amount it sanctioned as financial assistance to the affected people during the first two months of the rain-induced calamity"

Anurag Thakur

In a dig at the INDIA bloc, he called the Opposition alliance a grouping of the corrupt, saying, "The people of the country will give them a befitting answer in the elections."

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 7:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Coming down heavily on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday claimed it claimed to provide relief to locals hit by the monsoon fury and the resultant landslides in the first two months of the calamity and were accusing the Centre of not releasing funds for disaster relief in a bid to hide their failure.
Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister said, "Our government at the Centre provided Rs 862 crore in cash and Rs 2700 crore for repairing and restoring rural roads. We also sanctioned funds for building 11,000 houses. It is from the central funds that the state government is now playing compensation to the affected people."
"The state government should make public the amount it sanctioned as financial assistance to the affected people during the first two months of the rain-induced calamity."
Accusing the state government of not honouring athletes from Himachal, who shone at the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou, China and won medals for the country, the Union minister said, "The state government should take appropriate steps in this regard. If neighbouring states can provide Rs 1 crore and a job each to the victorious athletes at the Asian Games, there is no reason why the Himachal government can't."
In a dig at the INDIA bloc, he called the Opposition alliance a grouping of the corrupt, saying, "The people of the country will give them a befitting answer in the elections."
Thakur said he was hopeful that the Indian cricket team, which is unbeaten after four matches in the ongoing ODI World Cup, will go on to lift the coveted trophy.
Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur arrived in Bilaspur as the chief guest at the district-level Youth Festival, 2023.
The event was organised at the Multipurpose Cultural Building in Bilaspur on Saturday.

Also Read

'One State-One Portal' to bring all ULB services under one canopy: CM Sukhu

Centre doing its best to help calamity-hit states, says Anurag Thakur

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

99% tourism resumes in HP as it recovers from nature's fury: Official

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

'Cash for query' scandal: Dubey moves Lokpal against Moitra, demands probe

Nothing impossible for India today: PM Modi on Gaganyaan test success

AIMIM named 3 candidates for Rajasthan polls, more to be announced: Owaisi

MP elections: BJP releases fifth list of 92 candidates, fields 12 women

Raj polls: BJP names 83 candidates, fields Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Anurag Thakur Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDavid WarnerHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon