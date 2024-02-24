Water woes: Supriya Sule, Rajesh Tope attend meet chaired by dy CM Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday held a meeting with the administrative officials over the water crisis in western Maharashtra.

The meeting was held at Circuit House in Pune.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Sharadchandra Pawar leaders Supriya Sule, Rajesh Tope and Rohit Pawar also attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Sule said there are serious concerns about drinking water in her constituency, Baramati which she wants to bring to the attention of the government.

"Ajit Pawar is the deputy CM of Maharashtra and the Guardian Minister of Pune district. Ujani Dam and Nazare Dam, which are situated in my constituency (Baramati), have run out of water. There are serious concerns about drinking and irrigation water in the area," Sule said.

"I came to the meeting to request that the government take a serious note of the situation and mobilise necessary action. I came to meet Ajit Pawar to brief him on the prevailing water crisis in my constituency," the Lok Sabha MP added.

Earlier, on February 22, Sule hit out at the state government for 'neglecting' the drinking and irrigation water scarcity in her constituency.

"Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is experiencing drought this year. There is an urgent need for drinking water and fodder for livestock. Due to less rain this year, urban areas are also suffering from a shortage of drinking water. Apart from this, there is insufficient water for agriculture. Even when all these situations are visible, the government does not seem to be making enough efforts. It is an election year and it is hoped that drought relief work should not take second place in these works. On the contrary, the government gave priority to the work of drought relief and supported the people," Sule posted from her official X handle.

She urged the state to prioritise villagers' issues and ensure regular water supply for them while also highlighting the livestock fodder problem.

"Many villages are experiencing a shortage of drinking water even as the intense summer season is yet to begin. This includes villages in remote areas. The government should consider these villages as a priority and take immediate measures to deliver water to them," she added to her post.

"The livestock fodder problem is serious in most of the villages. Fodder camps for livestock and tankers for drinking water are badly needed. The government should urgently plan and take appropriate measures in this regard. Apart from this, water has to be provided at various places to preserve the biodiversity in the forest area. Otherwise, the possibility of wild animals coming to urban settlements in search of water cannot be ruled out. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should review the situation and give instructions to the administration to take appropriate measures in this regard as well," Sule added.