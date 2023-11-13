PM should not take action selectively: Baghel on corruption allegationsv

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation of corruption against the Chhattisgarh government, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Prime Minister should not take action "selectively" and suggested that he should first take action against former CM Raman Singh.

"PM Modi should take action against Raman Singh first. He should not take action selectively. He should take action against people like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ajit Pawar, who have come out clean after being washed in 'Modi washing powder'," CM Baghel said in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Monday.

Addressing an election rally in Mungeli in poll-bound Chhattisgarh ahead of the second phase of voting scheduled for November 17, PM Modi said that the bugle of the end of Congress' bad governance is being sounded.

"The countdown to the Congress' 'bidai' has begun now. The time has come for the farewell of those Congress leaders who have looted you for five years. The public of the state is more eager for the 'bidai' of Congress from the state. The public doesn't want Congress anymore," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister launched an all-out attack on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, accusing him of rampant corruption.

"When the Congress government was formed in Chhattisgarh, there was an agreement for the post of Chief Minister for two and a half years. But in the first two and a half years, the Chief Minister looted so much and committed so much corruption that he accumulated a huge amount of looted money," PM Modi said.

He assured action against the corrupt if the BJP government returns to power in the state.

"Media people tell me that the Chhattisgarh chief minister is losing his assembly seat. Action will be taken against corruption in Chhattisgarh after the BJP comes to power in the state," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of direct involvement in the Mahadev betting app scandal.

"I have some questions for the Congress leaders who are fond of teaching mathematics...I want to ask some questions about the party. The 'Mahadev betting app scam' is worth Rs 508 crore and the investigating agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh CM is also in jail. Congress should reveal how much money the CM received in this. How much money the other leaders of the party have received and how much money has reached Delhi" the Prime Minister said.

The state of Chhattisgarh is one of the five states that are going to the polls this month. Chhattisgarh is voting in two phases, with the first phase of 20 seats concluding on November 7.

The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.