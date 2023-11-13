Sensex (-0.44%)
64969.76 -289.69
Nifty (-0.43%)
19441.55 -84.00
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41029.10 + 46.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
6291.05 + 6.10
Nifty Bank (-0.22%)
43900.45 -96.20
Heatmap

PM should not take action selectively: Baghel on corruption allegationsv

The Prime Minister launched an all-out attack on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, accusing him of rampant corruption

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Addressing an election rally in Mungeli in poll-bound Chhattisgarh ahead of the second phase of voting scheduled for November 17, PM Modi said that the bugle of the end of Congress' bad governance is being sounded | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation of corruption against the Chhattisgarh government, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Prime Minister should not take action "selectively" and suggested that he should first take action against former CM Raman Singh.
"PM Modi should take action against Raman Singh first. He should not take action selectively. He should take action against people like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ajit Pawar, who have come out clean after being washed in 'Modi washing powder'," CM Baghel said in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Addressing an election rally in Mungeli in poll-bound Chhattisgarh ahead of the second phase of voting scheduled for November 17, PM Modi said that the bugle of the end of Congress' bad governance is being sounded.
"The countdown to the Congress' 'bidai' has begun now. The time has come for the farewell of those Congress leaders who have looted you for five years. The public of the state is more eager for the 'bidai' of Congress from the state. The public doesn't want Congress anymore," the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister launched an all-out attack on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, accusing him of rampant corruption.
"When the Congress government was formed in Chhattisgarh, there was an agreement for the post of Chief Minister for two and a half years. But in the first two and a half years, the Chief Minister looted so much and committed so much corruption that he accumulated a huge amount of looted money," PM Modi said.
He assured action against the corrupt if the BJP government returns to power in the state.
"Media people tell me that the Chhattisgarh chief minister is losing his assembly seat. Action will be taken against corruption in Chhattisgarh after the BJP comes to power in the state," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of direct involvement in the Mahadev betting app scandal.
"I have some questions for the Congress leaders who are fond of teaching mathematics...I want to ask some questions about the party. The 'Mahadev betting app scam' is worth Rs 508 crore and the investigating agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh CM is also in jail. Congress should reveal how much money the CM received in this. How much money the other leaders of the party have received and how much money has reached Delhi" the Prime Minister said.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ready to discuss my work against PM Modi's work, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Countdown has started for exit of Congress govt in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

Women to get Rs 15,000 annual assistance if Cong retains power: Baghel

BJP trying to run Oppn-ruled states through Raj Bhawan: Chhattisgarh CM

IAF made 404 sorties to ferry polling staff during Chhattisgarh elections

The state of Chhattisgarh is one of the five states that are going to the polls this month. Chhattisgarh is voting in two phases, with the first phase of 20 seats concluding on November 7.
The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Narendra Modi Chhattisgarh polls Assembly elections corruption

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon