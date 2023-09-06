Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: Here's how to download voter slips

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly elections in 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has simplified the process of confirming one's voter registration status and obtaining essential voter slips.

A voter slip contains details such as polling booth information, election dates, and location. The slips can be accessed via the official website of the Election Commission.

Below are the steps to obtain voter slip:

-Visit the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP) website

-Click on the "Search in Electoral Roll" option

Following this, a new webpage will emerge, which will present two distinct methods for confirming the voter's presence in the voter list:

1. Search by details

-Provide your name, father's or husband's name, age/date of birth, and gender

-Specify your state, district, and assembly constituency

2. Search using EPIC number (voter ID card number)

-Enter your EPIC number or voter ID card number along with the state

-After entering these particulars, the website will furnish your voter information based on the criteria you've provided. If your name does not appear on the voter list, you will receive a "no record found" response

3. Verifying presence on the voter list via SMS

-Type a message containing the word "EPIC"

-Include your voter ID card number

-Send the SMS to either 9211728082 or 1950

The voter's polling station number and name will be displayed on the mobile screen. However, the user will receive a "no record found" reply if the name is not in the voter list.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018

In the previous 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress party won by securing 68 out of the 90 seats in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured only 15 seats. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) secured five seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured two seats.