Maharashtra launches advanced cyber centre to fight online offences

Maharashtra launches advanced cyber centre to fight online offences

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated an advanced cybercrime command centre in Navi Mumbai and said it would enhance online security in the state.



The centre is scheduled to start functioning at full capacity from October 15, said officials. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:57 PM IST



The deputy CM said the centre is the result of the transformative Maharashtra Cyber Security Project that the state undertook to tackle the growing number of fraudulent schemes on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook and other cyber threats.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this centre will significantly alleviate public fears surrounding cyberattacks, he said, calling the initiative a comprehensive effort to safeguard citizens from cyber threats.

 

As part of the launch, a dedicated helpline of the cybercrime command centre 14407 was announced. The centre is scheduled to start functioning at full capacity from October 15, said officials.

The cyber security project aims to train 5,000 police personnel annually, further strengthening the state's capabilities in tackling cybercrime, he said.

Maharashtra is at the forefront of the technology sector in India, and this project should serve as a model for other states in enhancing their cyber security frameworks, Fadnavis added.

Considering the fact that the cyber thugs have evolved and continously evolving their methods to bluff people, it is very important for the authorities to adhere this challenge of cyber security and developing a fraud secured ecosystem. 


Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government cyber security

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

