NZ fast bowler O'Rourke rocks SL with two early wickets in 1st Test

New Zealand fast bowler William O'Rourke rocked Sri Lanka with two early wickets as the hosts took lunch at 88 for two on the opening day of the first Test at Galle on Wednesday. A tall right-arm quick, O'Rourke was on the money and troubling the Sri Lankan batters. He had Dimuth Karunaratne caught behind with a sharp rising delivery and then two overs later cleaned up Pathum Nissanka with a yorker. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp After an opening spell of five overs that accounted for both the openers, O'Rourke returned for a second spell before lunch and troubled both Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews.

Mathews was hit on the gloves by a sharp rising delivery and was forced to retire when on 12. The Sri Lankan team management confirmed that he is out of danger and will bat at the fall of the next wicket.

Dinesh Chandimal, relieved of wicket-keeping duties and batting at No. 3 instead of his customary No. 5, was unbeaten on 30, but he had some nervous moments.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat.

New Zealand had a warm-up Test match last week against Afghanistan in India washed out after five days without a ball being bowled. Sri Lanka is coming off a three-match Test series in England which the hosts won 2-1.

The teams will play a second Test beginning September 26, also at Galle.