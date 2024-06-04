Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls: Nitish Kumar to attend NDA meeting in Delhi on June 6

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will on Wednesday take part in the NDA meeting scheduled in the national capital, highly placed sources said here.

Nitish, Nitish Kumar

With the BJP falling short of majority, Kumar is being seen as a key player whom the opposition INDIA bloc is also sending fillers. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will on Wednesday take part in the NDA meeting scheduled in the national capital, highly placed sources said here.
Kumar, whose party is set to grab 12 out of the state's 40 seats, will be leaving for Delhi in the morning.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kumar had visited Delhi during the weekend when he met top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
With the BJP falling short of majority, Kumar is being seen as a key player whom the opposition INDIA bloc is also sending fillers.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar NDA Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon