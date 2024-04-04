Sensex (    %)
                             
Telangana govt holds discussions with Tesla to set up electric car plant

Minister's comments came after BRS leader K T Rama Rao in a post tagged a news report suggesting that Tesla Motors will send a team to India to scout for locations for a proposed electric car plant

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

The Telangana government is holding discussions with Tesla by putting in all efforts to establish their plant in the state, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Thursday.
In a message on X Sridhar Babu said since December 2023 the state government has been actively focusing on major investment opportunities by global giants, and as part of its focus, Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India are also being tracked.
We have been studying and tracking Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India. We have been making all out efforts to bring Tesla to Telangana for some time... Our team is continuing the dialogue and discussions with Tesla by putting in all efforts for Tesla to establish their plant in Telangana, he said.
 
Telangana with its Industry friendly policy, is working with a progressive and futuristic vision by creating a world class Infrastructure and hassle-free permissions system to enable best-in-class companies like Tesla to do business in Telangana, he added.
The minister's comments came after BRS leader K T Rama Rao in a post tagged a news report suggesting that Tesla Motors will send a team to India to scout for locations for a proposed electric car plant with a proposed investment of USD 2-3 billion.
Request Telangana Government to go all out and do your best to bring them to our state. Make sure Tesla team visits Hyderabad and understands the progressive industrial policies of Telangana Government, Rama Rao said in the post.

 

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

