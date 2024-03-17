Pakistan in search of foreign cricket coach: Sammy, Watson decline offers

Pakistan's search for a foreign coach has hit hurdles with former Australian allrounder Shane Watson and former West Indian captain Darren Sammy dropping out of the race for the next head coach of the national team.

While Sammy turned down approaches by the PCB citing he is already contracted with the West Indies board as head coach of the WI white-ball teams, Watson returned home on Saturday night after rejecting the offer from the Pakistan board.

A well-informed source aware of the developments said that senior PCB officials had held detailed talks with Watson in Karachi during the PSL matches offering him the head coach position.

Watson had initially shown interest and kept certain financial and other conditions to accept the offer," the source said.

"But after the board more or less accepted Watson's financial demands the Australian was not happy that details of the proposed package were leaked out in the Pakistan media and social media."



The Australian then politely turned down the offer insisting he had prior commitments as a commentator in the IPL and also in the major USA league besides wanting to give more time to his young family in Sydney.

The PCB reportedly had agreed to a USD 2 million dollar annual fee for Watson.

PCB is now expected to go for an interim arrangement for the national team to supervise the training camp in Kakul from March 25 to April 8 ahead of the home five-match T20 series against New Zealand from April 14 in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

"A team of local coaches as an interim arrangement for the camp and NZ series is the only available option for the PCB now and Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will be required to make a call after the PSL final on 18th March," the source said.

Naqvi has made it clear that he is keen on appointing foreign coaches for the national team on a long term basis, covering the World T20 Cup in West Indies and USA and Champions Trophy early next year in Pakistan.

The source said that former Pakistan captains, Younis Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, Inzamam ul Haq, Moin Khan were also under consideration for the time being.