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Stage set for BFSI Insight Summit 2026: Banking, AI and growth in focus

India's financial leaders to discuss AI-driven banking, fintech innovation, financial inclusion and investment trends at Business Standard's BFSI Insight Summit 2026 in Mumbai

Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary 2 to PM, Sebi Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth

(Clockwise from left) Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary 2 to PM, Sebi Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Irdai Chairman, Ajay Seth

Pallav Nayak New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2026 | 11:58 PM IST

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From the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in everyday banking to driving more inclusive economic growth, India’s financial industry stands at a pivotal crossroads. 
Beginning Monday, Mumbai plays host to the fifth annual Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026, bringing together the nation’s financial architects to discuss and debate change. Over the course of the three-day event, top regulators, policymakers, fintech innovators, and market experts will chart the future course of the financial sector.  
Hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre from October 26 to 28, the summit begins with an inaugural address and fireside chat featuring State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty. Highlighting the event as chief guest, Principal Secretary 2 to the Prime Minister Shaktikanta Das will deliver the plenary address. 
 
Adding to the high-profile lineup, the summit features exclusive sessions with key regulatory leaders, including Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Chairman Ajay Seth and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Chairperson S Ramann. National Financial Reporting Authority Chairperson Nitin Gupta and Poonam Gupta, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, will also speak at the event. Leaders of public-sector banks will discuss their playbook for foreign currency non-resident deposits, focusing on how to efficiently deploy these inflows. Chief executives of top private banks will discuss how AI is being used for efficiency, customer service and risk management. 
PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann, NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta, RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta, Sebi Whole Time Member K V R Murty, SBI Chairman C S Setty, Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

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Clockwise from top left: Shaktikanta Das, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Ajay Seth, Nitin Gupta, Poonam Gupta and S Ramann

Financial titans to converge at the BFSI Insight Summit 2026 in Mumbai

 
Leaders of five foreign banks in India will discuss if the country's macroeconomic stability and digitisation make it compelling for long-term growth and capital deployment. 
Eminent economists will examine how the financial sector can support India’s economic expansion while ensuring growth is distributed more equitably. 
A panel of experts from the life insurance industry will come together to unpack the changing landscape of distribution reforms, exploring how evolving dynamics are shaping a new way forward for the sector. 
Industry representatives will discuss whether the age of “spray and pray” is over in private equity, exploring how investors are moving away from broad, high-volume funding toward a more measured focus on enduring value and fundamental strength.
Industry leaders in asset management will gather to reflect on the evolving landscape of mutual funds, examining thoughtful strategies for navigating market volatility, managing risk through uncertainty, and building resilient portfolios for long-term investor confidence. 
Against a shifting global macroeconomic backdrop, the summit will bring together over 130 speakers for keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions spanning fintech, banking security, microfinance, women and wealth, and how great investors think.
The 2026 edition of the summit expands its scope with the launch of the Smart Investor Arena, a dedicated track focusing on retail wealth and personal finance. Financial planning experts and market leaders will provide actionable insights to help individual investors manage risk in fluctuating markets.
 

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First Published: Oct 25 2026 | 11:58 PM IST