Asiad 2026: 30-35 Indian athletes faced lodging issues, says Sahdev Yadav

India's Chef de Mission for the Asian Games, Sahdev Yadav, said on Friday that he only learned after arriving in the city that organisers had removed around 30 to 35 Indian athletes from the accommodation list, forcing the contingent to book hotels for them.

Several Indian athletes faced logistical and accommodation hassles after arriving in the city, with some forced to spend long hours waiting for rooms.

"They (Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee) informed us that more players than expected had come (from India). But as far as India is concerned, that's not the case. We stuck to the number of players they had invoiced. But they removed some names, so we booked hotels for them... we faced difficulty with regard to 30-35 athletes," said Yadav on the sidelines of the flag-hoisting function here.

"Our team quickly swung into action to get accommodation for the athletes as quickly as possible." Yadav acknowledged there had been mismanagement in handling the arrival of contingents but said such problems could occur at an event of this scale.

"Yes, there is mismanagement, but it's a big event and it can happen. But we have to look beyond that. We have to take care of our athletes and solve their problems and get them good accommodation so that they are in the right frame, both physically and mentally, to win medals and are relaxed," said the official.

He assured that all Indian athletes had now been accommodated, with the deputy chefs de mission working to resolve the initial problems.

"Everyone has got accommodation and there is absolutely no problem at our end. Initially, when there were problems, we booked extra hotel rooms. Our team is going to the airport every time to fetch the athletes.

"Last night, two deputy chefs de mission, Alaknanda Ashok and Anjali Bhagwat, had gone to the airport to receive the athletes." Yadav said athletes had also faced long delays in getting accreditation, particularly those housed on the cruise ship, but the Indian team had arranged vehicles and additional hotel rooms to ease their stay.

"Of course, there have been delays in getting the accreditation cards of athletes, as it's a long process for those who are being housed on the cruise ship. Yes, there are long delays there, but we dispatched cars and arranged hotels to make things easy for them.

"We have booked 18 hotel rooms and will book 10 more today to accommodate about 30 athletes. Definitely, they (organisers) have a paucity of accommodation," he added.

The affected athletes were from badminton and shooting, Yadav said, adding that the situation had now settled down.

On unconfirmed reports that male and female athletes and coaches had, in a few instances, been accommodated in the same rooms, Yadav said no such arrangement had been made for the Indian contingent and that he was unaware of any such incident involving other contingents.

With a storm expected to hit the city, Yadav said athletes had been advised to remain indoors at their hotels and on the cruise ship where some members of the contingent are housed.