Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

The men's 10m air pistol team continued India's success story at the Asian Games here, winning gold with two marksmen also making it to the individual finals on Thursday.

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal

The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
The men's 10m air pistol team continued India's success story at the Asian Games here, winning gold with two marksmen also making it to the individual finals on Thursday.
The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium and earn India its fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges.

Check 2023 Asian Games LIVE UPDATES of India events on Day 5 (September 28) in Hangzhou here
With today's success, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Shooting

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

