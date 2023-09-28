Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

The men's 10m air pistol team continued India's success story at the Asian Games here, winning gold with two marksmen also making it to the individual finals on Thursday.





Check 2023 Asian Games LIVE UPDATES of India events on Day 5 (September 28) in Hangzhou here The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium and earn India its fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges.

With today's success, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.









's Men's 10m Air Pistol Team - Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema - clinches GOLD! adding to India's stellar shooting success at the games.



's Men's 10m Air Pistol Team - Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema - clinches GOLD! adding to India's stellar shooting success at the games.

