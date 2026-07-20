CWG 2026: Full schedule, live event time (IST), Indian athletes, streaming

The 23rd edition of the multi-sport event for Commonwealth nations, the Commonwealth Games 2026, is all set to begin on Thursday, July 23, in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 11-day event, running until August 2, will feature athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories competing across a streamlined programme of 10 sports, including six integrated para sports. Glasgow is hosting the Games for the second time after staging the event in 2014, but this edition will be significantly smaller in scale, with competitions taking place across just four venues.

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Venues

Unlike previous editions, all competitions will be held within an eight-mile corridor across four major sporting venues in Glasgow.

Scotstoun Stadium – Athletics and Para Athletics

SEC Centre – Boxing, Bowls, Para Bowls, Judo, 3x3 Basketball and Wheelchair 3x3 Basketball

SEC Armadillo – Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting

OVO Hydro – Netball

Tollcross International Swimming Centre – Swimming and Para Swimming

Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Arena – Track Cycling, Para Track Cycling and Artistic Gymnastics

Commonwealth Games 2026: Full list of sports

The Glasgow edition of the Commonwealth Games will feature the following sports:

3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

Artistic Gymnastics

Athletics and Para Athletics

Bowls and Para Bowls

Boxing

Judo

Netball

Swimming and Para Swimming

Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling

Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting

Commonwealth Games 2026: Full schedule

Date Sports Scheduled Approximate Session Timings (IST) 23 Jul 2026 (Thu) Opening Ceremony 10:30 PM onwards 24 Jul 2026 (Fri) 3x3 Basketball & 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Athletics & Para Athletics; Bowls & Para Bowls; Boxing; Judo; Netball; Para Powerlifting; Swimming & Para Swimming; Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling; Weightlifting 2:30 PM–6:15 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM 25 Jul 2026 (Sat) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM 26 Jul 2026 (Sun) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM 27 Jul 2026 (Mon) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM 28 Jul 2026 (Tue) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM 29 Jul 2026 (Wed) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM 30 Jul 2026 (Thu) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM 31 Jul 2026 (Fri) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM 1 Aug 2026 (Sat) Same 11 sports 1:00 PM–6:30 PM; 7:30 PM–12:30 AM; 12:30 AM–2:45 AM 2 Aug 2026 (Sun) Athletics & Para Athletics Finals; Boxing Finals; Netball Medal Matches; Swimming & Para Swimming Finals; Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling Finals; Weightlifting Finals; Closing Ceremony Competition from 1:00 PM onwards; Closing Ceremony 10:30 PM onwards

Commonwealth Games 2026: Full list of players in Indian contingent

India has named a 120-member contingent for Glasgow 2026 across 13 disciplines. Athletics accounts for the largest representation, followed by boxing, judo and weightlifting.

Among the biggest names in the squad are Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, world champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain, swimmer Srihari Nataraj, gymnast Pranati Nayak, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, race walker Priyanka Goswami, high jumper and decathlete Tejaswin Shankar, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, and boxer Sachin Siwach.

India will also field athletes in para events, including para athletics, para swimming, para powerlifting, para track cycling and wheelchair 3x3 basketball.

Moreover, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain have been confirmed as India's flag and baton bearers for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on July 23.

Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2026:

Sport Category Athlete Events/Weight Class 3x3 BASKETBALL Reena Rameshchandra Gupta Women's Wheelchair 3x3 BASKETBALL Irengbam Ritu Chanu Women's Wheelchair 3x3 BASKETBALL Jadhav Minakshi Harichandra Women's Wheelchair 3x3 BASKETBALL Rayannavar Laxmi Rayappa Women's Wheelchair ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Tapan Mohanty Men's Team all-around ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Tapeshwarnath Das Men's Team all-around ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Swatish KP Men's Team all-around ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Satyajit Mondal Men's Team all-around ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Pranati Nayak Women's Team all-around ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Nishka Agarwal Women's Team all-around ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Eshita Rewale Women's Team all-around ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS Protistha Samanta Women's Team all-around ATHLETICS Track Gurindervir Singh Men's 100 metres ATHLETICS Track Animesh Kujur Men's 200 metres ATHLETICS Track Vishal TK Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay ATHLETICS Track Rajesh Ramesh Men's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay ATHLETICS Track Gulveer Singh Men's 5000 metres, Men's 10,000 metres ATHLETICS Track Tejas Shirse Men's 110 metres hurdles ATHLETICS Track Yashas Palaksha Men's 400 metres hurdles ATHLETICS Track Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Men's 400 metres hurdles ATHLETICS Track Rashdeep Kaur Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay ATHLETICS Track Neeru Pathak Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay ATHLETICS Track Ansa Babu Women's 400 metres, Mixed 4 x 400 metres relay ATHLETICS Track Parul Chaudhary Women's 3000 metres s'chase, Women's 5000 metres ATHLETICS Track Priyanka Goswami Women's 10,000 metres walk ATHLETICS Track Ravina Gaikwad Women's 10,000 metres walk ATHLETICS Field Dev Meena Men's pole vault ATHLETICS Field Kuldeep Kumar Men's pole vault ATHLETICS Field Sarvesh Anil Kushare Men's high jump ATHLETICS Field Aadarsh Ram J Men's high jump ATHLETICS Field Tejaswin Shankar Men's high jump, Men's decathlon ATHLETICS Field Murali Sreeshankar Men's long jump ATHLETICS Field Lokesh Sathyanathan Men's long jump ATHLETICS Field Praveen Chithravel Men's triple jump ATHLETICS Field Selva Prabhu Men's triple jump ATHLETICS Field Samardeep Singh Gill Men's shot put ATHLETICS Field Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's shot put ATHLETICS Field Neeraj Chopra Men's javelin throw ATHLETICS Field Rohit Yadav Men's javelin throw ATHLETICS Field Yash Vir Singh Men's javelin throw ATHLETICS Field Pooja Singh Women's high jump ATHLETICS Field Manpreet Kaur Women's shot put ATHLETICS Field Seema Kaliramna Women's discus throw ATHLETICS Field Nidhi Rani Women's discus throw PARA ATHLETICS Track Rakeshbhai Bhatt Men's 100 metres (T38) PARA ATHLETICS Track Shreyansh Trivedi Men's 100 metres (T38) PARA ATHLETICS Track Mohammed Basil M Men's 100 metres (T47) PARA ATHLETICS Track Dilip Mahadu Gavit Men's 100 metres (T47) PARA ATHLETICS Track Ramesh Shanmugam Men's 1500 metres (T54) PARA ATHLETICS Field Devender Kumar Men's discus throw (F44) PARA ATHLETICS Field Sagar Thayat Men's discus throw (F44) PARA ATHLETICS Field Shubham Juyal Men's shot put (F57) PARA ATHLETICS Field Soman Rana Men's shot put (F57) PARA ATHLETICS Field Sharmila Dhankar Women's shot put (F57) PARA ATHLETICS Field Shilpa K Shyla Women's shot put (F57) LAWN BOWLS Putul Sonowal Men's singles LAWN BOWLS Nayanmoni Saikia Women's singles LAWN BOWLS Navneet Singh Men's pairs LAWN BOWLS Dinesh Kumar Men's pairs LAWN BOWLS Rupa Rani Tirkey Women's pairs LAWN BOWLS Pinki Singh Women's pairs BOXING Jadumani Singh Men's 55 kg BOXING Sachin Siwach Men's 60 kg BOXING Aditya Pratap Singh Men's 65 kg BOXING Sumit Kundu Men's 70 kg BOXING Ankush Ankush Men's 80 kg BOXING Kapil Pokhariya Men's 90 kg BOXING Narender Berwal Men's 90+ kg BOXING Sakshi Choudhary Women's 51 kg BOXING Preeti Pawar Women's 54 kg BOXING Jasmine Lamboria Women's 57 kg BOXING Priya Ghanghas Women's 60 kg BOXING Parveen Hooda Women's 65 kg BOXING Arundhati Choudhary Women's 70 kg BOXING Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75 kg JUDO Harsh Singh Men's 60 kg JUDO Rohit Basir Majgul Men's 66 kg JUDO Arun Kumar Men's 73 kg JUDO Harsh Tokas Men's 81 kg JUDO Karanjit Singh Maan Men's 90 kg JUDO Avtar Singh Men's 100 kg JUDO Yash Ghanghas Men's 100+ kg JUDO Asmita Dey Women's 48 kg JUDO Shraddha Kadabul Chopade Women's 52 kg JUDO Yamini Mourya Women's 57 kg JUDO Unnati Sharma Women's 63 kg JUDO Inunganbi Takhellambam Women's 70 kg JUDO Ishroop Narang Women's 78 kg JUDO Tulika Maan Women's 78+ kg PARA POWERLIFTING Ashok Kumar Malik Men's lightweight PARA POWERLIFTING Parmjeet Kumar Men's lightweight PARA POWERLIFTING Sudhir Sudhir Men's heavyweight PARA POWERLIFTING Jhandu Kumar Men's heavyweight PARA POWERLIFTING Suman Devi Women's lightweight PARA POWERLIFTING Jaspreet Kaur Women's lightweight PARA POWERLIFTING Kasthuri Rajamani Women's heavyweight SWIMMING Srihari Nataraj men's 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay SWIMMING Aryan Nehra men's 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay SWIMMING Sajan Prakash men's 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle SWIMMING Aneesh S Gowda men's 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay SWIMMING Dhakshan Shashikumar men's 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay PARA SWIMMING Ravi Veera Venkata Budigina Freestyle 50 m S7 PARA SWIMMING Ali Imam Freestyle100 m S13 PARA SWIMMING Suyash Narayan Jadhav Freestyle 50 m S7 PARA SWIMMING Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni Freestyle 200 m S14 PARA SWIMMING Swatik Patil Freestyle 50 m S7 TRACK CYCLING Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam 1000m time trial TRACK CYCLING David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Men's Elite Keirin TRACK CYCLING Jemsh Singh Keithellakram Men's Elite Keirin TRACK CYCLING Dinesh Kumar Men's Endurance / Pursuit formats TRACK CYCLING Rojit Singh Yanglem Men's Endurance / Pursuit formats TRACK CYCLING Sekhon Harshveer Singh Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit PARA TRACK CYCLING Lisha Das Women's Track Cycling (Para) WEIGHTLIFTING Rishikanta Singh Men's 60 kg WEIGHTLIFTING M Raja Men's 65 kg WEIGHTLIFTING Ajaya Babu Men's 79 kg WEIGHTLIFTING Dilbag Singh Men's 94 kg WEIGHTLIFTING Lovepreet Singh Men's 110+ kg WEIGHTLIFTING Mirabai Chanu Women's 48 kg WEIGHTLIFTING Gyaneshwari Yadav Women's 53 kg WEIGHTLIFTING Bindyarani Devi Women's 58 kg WEIGHTLIFTING Harjinder Kaur Women's 69 kg WEIGHTLIFTING Sanjana Women's 77 kg WEIGHTLIFTING Seram Nirupama Devi Women's 86 kg WEIGHTLIFTING Martina Devi Women's 86+ kg

Why is the Commonwealth Games 2026 reduced to just 10 sports?

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are considerably smaller than previous editions because the original host, the Australian state of Victoria, withdrew in 2023 after projected hosting costs ballooned to around A$6-7 billion.

To ensure the Games survived, Glasgow stepped in as host with a sustainable, low-cost model centred around existing venues rather than new infrastructure. As part of that approach, the sports programme was reduced from the 19 sports featured in Birmingham 2022 to just 10 sports, while competitions are being held across only four venues.

Athletics and swimming remained compulsory sports under Commonwealth Sport regulations, while Scotland selected the remaining sports based on venue availability, cost, athlete participation and commercial viability. Despite the reduced programme, Glasgow 2026 will still award 215 gold medals and feature the largest-ever integrated para sports programme in Commonwealth Games history, with six para sports included. Organisers hope the leaner model will provide a blueprint for making future Commonwealth Games more financially sustainable and attractive to potential host cities.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Commonwealth Games 2026 begin?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will kick off on Thursday, July 23, with the opening ceremony.

How long will the Commonwealth Games be in 2026?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will run for 11 days before concluding on August 2 with the closing ceremony.

Which city will be hosting the Commonwealth Games 2026?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The live broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan (DD National) in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.