Spain suffocate Messi's Argentina to reclaim World Cup after 16 years

]

Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute as Spain defeated 10-man Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium, denying the defending champions consecutive titles and completing a European Championship-World Cup double.

The winning move reflected everything that had separated the teams.

Pedro Porro delivered a deep cross towards Nico Williams, who directed a header back across the penalty area. Torres, introduced from the bench, arrived to drive the ball beyond Emiliano Martinez with Spain’s 20th attempt of the match.

Argentina had gone more than 115 minutes without attempting a shot.

The goal came after Enzo Fernandez was dismissed for a second bookable offence in stoppage time at the end of regulation. Already cautioned for dissent, the midfielder launched into a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi and sent the young Spain defender tumbling through the air.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic produced a second yellow card, leaving Argentina to play extra time with 10 men and Lionel Messi increasingly isolated in attack.

Spain’s victory was not merely the consequence of the dismissal. They had controlled the final with both sides at full strength, restricting Argentina’s captain to the margins and reducing the holders to a defensive exercise long before Fernandez departed.

Spain win through control rather than individual dependence

Spain’s road to the title had increasingly revealed the tournament’s most complete team.

They defeated Belgium in the quarterfinals, outplayed France in the semifinals and then prevented Argentina from recording a shot for almost the entire final. They conceded only one goal across the tournament, combining an aggressive defensive line with a possession game that repeatedly denied opponents the ball.

Lamine Yamal arrived at the World Cup as Spain’s headline attraction, but the champions never became dependent on the teenager.

Rodri controlled the midfield. Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz occupied the spaces around him. Porro and Marc Cucurella advanced from full-back, while Williams repeatedly stretched Argentina’s defensive shape.

When the winning moment arrived, it involved Porro, Williams and Torres rather than Yamal. That diversity was one of Spain’s greatest strengths.

Their system created opportunities for different players without changing its central principles. They passed to move opponents, counter-pressed immediately after losing possession and compressed the pitch through a high defensive line.

Argentina could disrupt individual attacks. They could not alter the pattern of the match.

Messi starved rather than stopped by one marker

Argentina entered the final with Messi having repeatedly transformed matches during their run through the knockout rounds.

Against Egypt, England and other opponents, he had changed games by drifting towards the right, receiving close to the penalty area and creating decisive late moments.

Spain closed those routes.

Messi touched the ball only once during the opening 15 minutes — from the kick-off — and recorded just 15 first-half touches, his lowest total across the opening half of a World Cup match in his last three tournaments.

Spain did not assign one player to follow him everywhere. They removed his supply.

By dominating possession and recovering the ball quickly, they prevented Argentina’s midfielders from looking forward. Whenever Messi moved inside, Rodri occupied the space in front of him. When he drifted right, Spain doubled up and forced him backwards.

Spain also pushed their defensive line high, recognising that the 39-year-old could no longer repeatedly attack space with the explosive speed of his younger years.

On one early occasion, Messi was released behind the defence, only for Unai Simon to race towards the centre circle and clear before he could reach the ball.

Messi’s only meaningful attempt arrived deep into extra time and was blocked before it could trouble the goalkeeper.

It was not simply a poor individual performance. Spain designed a match in which Argentina could barely provide their captain with the ball.

Rodri dictates the final

Rodri was the central figure in Spain’s control.

The midfielder continually appeared where the match required him: collecting from the centre-backs, offering an escape route under pressure, intercepting Argentina’s attempted transitions and advancing to support attacks.

His reading of the game allowed Spain to maintain their territorial dominance without becoming exposed.

When Argentina attempted to break through Messi, Rodri closed the space or committed a controlled foul before the move could develop. When Spain’s attacking players were crowded out, he repositioned himself to restart the passing sequence.

Argentina appeared to recognise his importance.

Leandro Paredes was booked after catching Rodri with a cynical challenge from behind, one of several attempts by the defending champions to disrupt Spain’s rhythm physically.

Rodri simply resumed control after receiving treatment.

The World Cup had been dominated by attacking storylines involving Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Yamal. Yet Spain’s title was built around a midfielder who determined where the match was played and how quickly it moved.

Argentina’s survival plan begins before the red card

Argentina approached the final differently from Spain.

Lionel Scaloni’s side defended compactly, interrupted passing moves and sought to slow the contest through fouls and physical challenges. Their priority appeared to be keeping the game level long enough for Messi or another attacker to produce a decisive moment.

The plan succeeded in one respect: Spain did not score during regulation.

But Argentina offered almost nothing in the opposite direction.

Julian Alvarez dropped deeper as the pressure increased, leaving Messi isolated against Spain’s centre-backs. Argentina struggled to progress through midfield and rarely carried the ball into positions from which Spain’s defensive structure could be tested.

The absence of shots was not the result of bad finishing. Argentina did not reach shooting positions.

Even before Fernandez’s dismissal, penalties appeared to be their clearest route to retaining the trophy.

The red card converted a difficult plan into an almost impossible one.

How costly was Fernandez’s dismissal?

Fernandez’s first booking was avoidable.

After Rodri eased him away from the ball near the centre circle, the midfielder fell and appealed for a foul. When Vincic allowed play to continue, Fernandez reacted angrily and swung his arms in dissent.

The referee produced a yellow card.

In stoppage time, with the match still goalless, Fernandez challenged Cubarsi for a loose ball. The Spain defender reached it first, but Fernandez continued into the tackle and made low contact at speed.

The challenge warranted a booking rather than a straight red because his studs were directed downwards and the contact was not high. His earlier dissent nevertheless turned the yellow into a dismissal.

Argentina were forced to reshape.

Alvarez initially dropped even deeper. Scaloni then introduced another defender, leaving Messi alone at the front as Spain tightened their grip.

Fernandez did not single-handedly lose the final. Argentina had been second best before the sending-off. But his dismissal removed their capacity to counterattack and left them attempting to survive another 30 minutes against the tournament’s strongest possession team.

Once Torres scored, there was no attacking structure available to rescue them.

The moment Spain finally broke through

Spain spent much of the final pushing Argentina towards their own penalty area without finding the final action.

They circulated the ball, changed the point of attack and repeatedly asked Argentina’s defenders to make clearances. An earlier Spain goal in extra time was ruled out for a foul on Nicolas Otamendi.

The breakthrough came immediately after the start of the second period of extra time.

Porro collected the ball on the right and sent a deep cross towards the far post. Williams did not attempt a difficult finish. Instead, he arched his body and headed the ball back into the central area.

Torres attacked the space and struck before Martinez could reset.

It was a goal created by width, movement and an unselfish final pass — the qualities Spain had displayed throughout the tournament.

The substitute’s finish also continued an important theme. Spain’s success was not limited to their starting players. Their structure allowed replacements to enter and immediately understand where opportunities would appear.

Referee’s leniency nearly creates problems

Vincic adopted a restrained approach during the first half, attempting to prevent cards from dominating the final.

That approach was tested by Alexis Mac Allister’s late, two-footed challenge near the halfway line in the 15th minute. The tackle was reckless enough to warrant a caution, but the referee allowed the midfielder to continue without punishment.

Nicolas Tagliafico also escaped a booking after deliberately stopping Yamal.

The first caution did not arrive until the 41st minute, when Lisandro Martinez halted a Spain break with an obvious tactical foul.

Referees often prefer their first booking in a major final to follow an offence that cannot be disputed. The risk is that early leniency encourages increasingly physical challenges.

Vincic ultimately dealt correctly with the most significant incident. Fernandez’s second foul left him little choice, even with the potential impact of reducing one finalist to 10 players.

The dismissal was the consequence of the midfielder’s two decisions rather than the referee attempting to shape the match.

A 27-minute interruption to football’s biggest game

The final also staged the first full-scale World Cup half-time show, extending the interval to 27 minutes and 23 seconds.

The production featured Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, Coldplay, The Muppets, the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and Venezuela’s Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra, among others.

Brazil greats Ronaldo and Ronaldinho also appeared during the production.

As entertainment, the performance was elaborate and tightly choreographed. As part of a football match, it created an interruption nearly twice as long as the standard 15-minute interval.

The lengthy pause added to the stop-start character of a game already interrupted by fouls and tactical delays.

It did not change the balance. Spain controlled possession before the show and resumed the second half with the same authority. Argentina remained unable to progress the ball or bring Messi consistently into play.

The larger question is whether football’s biggest match needed to be reshaped around a Super Bowl-style production.

A World Cup final derives its drama from the contest itself. Moving such an extensive performance before or after the game would preserve the spectacle without asking players to restart after an unfamiliar delay.

A painful conclusion to Messi’s World Cup journey

Messi became only the second player to appear in three World Cup finals and, at 39, the oldest outfield player to feature in the title match.

His latest final could not reproduce the emotional conclusion Argentina had imagined.

The defeat denied him a second successive World Cup and may have marked his final appearance at the tournament. Unlike several matches earlier in the competition, there was no late act of individual rescue.

The venue carried an additional layer of history.

At the same stadium in 2016, Messi announced his international retirement after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile. He later reversed the decision and produced an extraordinary second chapter with the national team, winning two Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup.

Whatever follows, the loss to Spain cannot diminish that transformation.

Messi’s international legacy was secured before the final began. The defeat denied him a perfect ending, not his place in football history.

De la Fuente makes history at 65

Luis de la Fuente became the oldest coach to win the World Cup at the age of 65.

His achievement reflected Spain’s broader development rather than a short tournament surge.

The European champions arrived with an established identity and improved as the World Cup progressed. Their pressing became sharper, their defensive structure more compact and their attacking combinations more varied.

De la Fuente did not build the side around one player. He created roles that allowed Yamal, Williams, Olmo, Rodri, Porro and others to influence matches in different ways.

Spain were capable of dominating the ball without becoming passive. They attacked quickly when space opened and immediately hunted possession when it was lost.

That combination distinguished this side from the 2010 champions, even as the two teams shared the same preference for control.

Spain’s second golden era takes shape

Spain waited 16 years for another World Cup title.

Their 2010 champions were defined by Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, a generation that imposed itself through relentless passing and positional precision.

The 2026 side carried the same belief in possession but added greater speed, width and aggression without the ball.

They did not need Yamal to decide every game. They did not need Rodri to score. They did not need Torres to start the final.

Every player operated within a system strong enough to produce new solutions.

Argentina attempted to slow that system, frustrate it and drag the final towards penalties. For 105 minutes, they succeeded in preventing a goal.

They never came close to controlling the match.

Spain’s pressure eventually produced the chance, Torres supplied the finish and a team that conceded only once throughout the tournament became world champion for the second time.

In 2010, Spain required extra time to establish their first golden generation.

Sixteen years later, another extra-time goal announced the arrival of the next one.

Spain’s second World Cup title arrived in the same manner as their first: through patience, possession and an extra-time goal that finally broke an opponent determined to survive.