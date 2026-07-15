World Cup SF: Argentina vs England preview, prediction, head-to-head, stats

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will be looking to keep their dreams of becoming only the third team after Italy and Brazil to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title alive when they take on Harry Kane-led England in the second semifinal on Thursday (India time) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Argentina will arrive at the game as the side with a perfect record, having won all six of their matches en route to the last four. England, meanwhile, have also remained unbeaten but have one draw and five wins on their way to the semifinals.

Both teams had to struggle to secure victory in the quarterfinals, as England beat Norway 2-1, while Argentina, with the help of late goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martinez in extra time, beat Switzerland 3-1.

While Argentina are chasing their second successive final appearance, the English side will be hoping for their first participation in the title decider since lifting the trophy back in 1966.

Match details:

Match Venue Local date and time India date and time What is at stake Argentina vs England Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta July 15, 3 pm ET July 16, 12:30 am IST Winner faces France/Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Argentina's road to the semifinals

Argentina have reached the semifinals with a perfect record, winning all six of their matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Lionel Scaloni's side finished on top of Group J after victories over Algeria, Austria and Jordan, scoring eight goals while conceding only once.

The knockout rounds have tested the defending champions more sternly. Argentina edged World Cup debutants Cabo Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32 before overcoming Egypt by the same scoreline in the Round of 16. They then produced one of their most complete performances of the tournament to defeat Switzerland 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

ALSO READ: Spain dismantle France in semis to reach first World Cup final since 2010 Lionel Messi has once again been central to Argentina's campaign. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner heads into the semifinals level with Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Golden Boot with eight goals, while Argentina have scored a tournament-high 17 goals in six matches on their way to another World Cup semifinal.

All Argentina match results in FIFA World Cup 2026:

Stage Opponent Result Group stage Algeria Won 3-0 Group stage Austria Won 2-0 Group stage Jordan Won 3-1 Round of 32 Cabo Verde Won 3-2 Round of 16 Egypt Won 3-2 Quarterfinal Switzerland Won 3-1

England's road to the semifinals

England have remained unbeaten en route to the semifinals, collecting five wins and a draw from six matches. Thomas Tuchel's side began with a 4-2 victory over Croatia before playing out a goalless draw against Ghana. A 2-0 win over Panama secured top spot in Group L.

The Three Lions have improved with every knockout fixture. They defeated DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 before overcoming Mexico 3-2 in an open Round of 16 contest. England then ended Norway's impressive campaign with a 2-1 extra-time victory in the quarterfinals.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have led England's attack throughout the tournament, while the team's ability to find decisive goals in the knockout rounds has taken them to another World Cup semifinal.

All England match results in FIFA World Cup 2026:

Stage Opponent Result Group stage Croatia Won 4-2 Group stage Ghana Drew 0-0 Group stage Panama Won 2-0 Round of 32 DR Congo Won 2-1 Round of 16 Mexico Won 3-2 Quarterfinal Norway Won 2-1

Argentina: Experience, control and Messi's enduring brilliance

Under Lionel Scaloni, Argentina have evolved into a side that blends the resilience of their 2022 World Cup-winning team with a more fluid attacking approach. While Lionel Messi remains the heartbeat of the team, Argentina no longer depend solely on moments of individual brilliance, with the supporting cast playing an increasingly influential role.

Messi continues to dictate the tempo in the final third, drifting into pockets of space to link play and create chances. Julián Álvarez's relentless movement stretches opposition defences, while Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez provide the balance between creativity and defensive discipline in midfield. The full-backs have also played a crucial role, offering width whenever Argentina dominate possession.

Argentina players celebrating after reaching FIFA WC 2026 semifinals (PIC: Reuters) Defensively, Argentina have looked composed despite facing tougher tests in the knockout rounds. Cristian Romero has marshalled the backline with authority, Nicolás Otamendi has brought invaluable experience, while Emiliano Martinez has once again delivered in key moments. Argentina have also shown they can adapt their style, controlling games through possession when required or attacking directly on the counter.

England: A balanced side with growing belief

England have steadily improved under Thomas Tuchel and head into the semifinals looking like one of the tournament's most complete teams. Rather than relying entirely on possession, the Three Lions have combined defensive organisation with quick attacking transitions, making them dangerous against both proactive and counter-attacking opponents.

Harry Kane remains England's focal point in attack, dropping deep to link play before arriving in the penalty area to finish chances. Jude Bellingham has emerged as England's biggest match-winner during the knockout rounds, combining his powerful running with an eye for goal, while Declan Rice has controlled the midfield with his ball-winning ability and intelligent distribution.

England player during the FIFA WC 2026 quarterfinal match vs Norway (PIC: Returers) England's wide players have also provided balance throughout the tournament. Bukayo Saka has stretched defences with his direct running, while Anthony Gordon has added pace and unpredictability on the opposite flank. At the back, John Stones and Marc Guéhi have formed a dependable central defensive partnership, with Jordan Pickford producing several important saves during England's run to the last four.

Where the match could be won: The midfield battle

Like most World Cup semifinals, this contest is likely to be decided by which team gains control of midfield.

Argentina will look to dominate possession through Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister, allowing Messi to receive the ball in dangerous areas without dropping too deep. Scaloni's side are comfortable building patiently from the back before accelerating attacks through quick combinations around the penalty area.

England, meanwhile, are expected to rely on the physicality and tactical discipline of Declan Rice alongside the energy of Jude Bellingham. Rather than matching Argentina pass for pass, Tuchel's side will aim to disrupt Argentina's rhythm before breaking quickly through Kane, Saka and Gordon.

The contrast in styles makes the midfield battle particularly fascinating. Argentina prefer to dictate the tempo with controlled possession, while England are equally comfortable defending in shape before launching swift counter-attacks. Whichever side succeeds in imposing its preferred rhythm will take a major step towards the World Cup final.

Key matchups for the match

Messi against England's defence

Every Argentina match eventually revolves around one question: How do you stop Lionel Messi?

The 39-year-old has once again been Argentina's biggest attacking influence, leading the Golden Boot race alongside France's Kylian Mbappé with eight goals. Operating between the lines, Messi constantly drifts away from central defenders before linking with Julián Álvarez and arriving late around the edge of the penalty area.

England are expected to assign Declan Rice the responsibility of limiting Messi's influence, while John Stones and Marc Guéhi will need to maintain their defensive shape whenever the Argentina captain drops deep. Allowing Messi time on the ball around the final third could prove decisive, given his ability to create chances from seemingly impossible situations.

Lionel Messi during a practice session ahead of the semifinal match vs England (PIC: Reuters) England's best chance of containing Messi may be to deny him space between midfield and defence rather than attempting to mark him individually throughout the game.

Kane versus Argentina's centre-backs

If Lionel Messi remains Argentina's biggest attacking threat, Harry Kane continues to be England's most reliable source of goals with six goals to his name heading into the final four.

The England captain has once again led the line with authority, combining clinical finishing with intelligent movement and his trademark ability to drop deep and bring teammates into play. Kane's link-up play has allowed Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon to attack the spaces he creates, making England's attack far less predictable.

Harry Kane during the FIFA WC 2026 round of 16 match (PIC: Reuters) Argentina's defensive pairing of Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi will have the difficult task of containing Kane throughout the semifinal. Romero's aggressive front-foot defending and Otamendi's experience will be crucial in preventing England's captain from finding space inside the penalty area or influencing play between the lines.a's midfield, Kane will receive greater support in attack and England's transitions could become increasingly dangerous.

Argentina vs England: Head-to-head and history

Argentina and England share one of international football's fiercest rivalries, shaped by iconic World Cup encounters and memorable matches stretching back more than seven decades. While England hold a slight edge in the overall head-to-head record, Argentina have enjoyed some of the rivalry's defining moments on football's biggest stage.

The rivalry reached its peak at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, when Diego Maradona scored the infamous "Hand of God" goal before producing the stunning solo effort later christened the "Goal of the Century" as Argentina won 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Twelve years later, the two sides met again in the Round of 16 at France 1998, where Argentina advanced on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw. England responded with a memorable 1-0 victory in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup, courtesy of David Beckham's penalty.

Thursday's clash will mark the sixth World Cup meeting between the two nations, adding another chapter to one of football's most enduring rivalries. Argentina vs England all matches results:

Date Match Result Score Competition 09 May 1951 England vs Argentina England won 2-1 International Friendly 17 May 1953 Argentina vs England Draw 0-0 International Friendly 02 Jun 1962 England vs Argentina England won 3-1 FIFA World Cup 06 Jun 1964 Argentina vs England Argentina won 1-0 Copa das Nações 23 Jul 1966 England vs Argentina England won 1-0 FIFA World Cup 22 May 1974 England vs Argentina Draw 2-2 International Friendly 12 Jun 1977 Argentina vs England Draw 1-1 International Friendly 13 May 1980 England vs Argentina England won 3-1 International Friendly 22 Jun 1986 Argentina vs England Argentina won 2-1 FIFA World Cup 25 May 1991 England vs Argentina Draw 2-2 England Challenge Cup 30 Jun 1998 Argentina vs England Draw (Argentina won on penalties) 2-2 FIFA World Cup 23 Feb 2000 Argentina vs England Draw 0-0 International Friendly 07 Jun 2002 Argentina vs England England won 1-0 FIFA World Cup 12 Nov 2005 Argentina vs England England won 3-2 International Friendly

Team news

Argentina have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the semifinal, with Lionel Scaloni expected to retain the side that defeated Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Lionel Messi is fit despite carrying a heavy workload throughout the tournament, while Julián Álvarez and Alexis Mac Allister are also expected to start.

England, meanwhile, received a major boost with Declan Rice winning his race to be fit after a minor knock against Norway. Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to make wholesale changes following the quarterfinal victory, although Bukayo Saka's minutes continue to be managed after returning from injury. The Three Lions have no suspension concerns ahead of the clash.

Team Key availability updates Suspension risk Argentina Full-strength squad available; Messi expected to start Cristian Romero, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister one booking away England Declan Rice fit; Bukayo Saka available Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Marc Guehi one booking away

Predicted starting 11

Argentina England Emiliano Martínez Jordan Pickford Nahuel Molina Kyle Walker Cristian Romero John Stones Nicolás Otamendi Marc Guéhi Nicolás Tagliafico Luke Shaw Enzo Fernández Declan Rice Alexis Mac Allister Conor Gallagher Rodrigo De Paul Jude Bellingham Lionel Messi Bukayo Saka Julián Álvarez Anthony Gordon Lautaro Martínez Harry Kane

Referee focus

FIFA has appointed Moroccan-born American referee Ismail Elfath to officiate the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal between England and Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

The 44-year-old will oversee his fourth match of the tournament after previously taking charge of the group-stage fixtures between Japan and the Netherlands and Spain against Uruguay, before officiating Norway's shock 2-1 Round of 16 victory over Brazil.

What experts expect

Most analysts expect the second semifinal to be decided by fine margins. Argentina possess the tournament's most prolific attack and unmatched experience in high-pressure knockout matches, while England have steadily improved with every round and arguably boast the competition's most balanced midfield.

The consensus is that Argentina will attempt to dictate possession through Messi and their midfield trio, whereas England are expected to rely on defensive discipline and quick transitions through Kane, Bellingham and Saka.

Prediction trend Common scoreline Main reasoning England win 2-1, 3-2 Midfield balance, strong transitions and squad depth Argentina win 2-1 Messi's creativity and knockout experience England concern Messi between the lines Difficulty containing Argentina's movement Argentina concern England's transitions Kane and Bellingham exploiting space quickly

One thing to know about Argentina

Argentina have looked every bit like defending champions during their run to the semifinals. While Lionel Messi remains the focal point of the attack, Lionel Scaloni has built a side that is far less dependent on individual brilliance than previous Argentina teams.

The midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul provides balance in and out of possession, while Julián Álvarez's movement has added another dimension in attack. Having won all six matches and scored a tournament-high 17 goals, Argentina arrive in Atlanta as one of the favourites to lift the trophy once again.

One thing to know about England

England may not have dominated every match during the tournament, but Thomas Tuchel's side have steadily grown stronger with each knockout round. Harry Kane continues to lead the attack, Jude Bellingham has emerged as England's biggest match-winner, while Declan Rice has anchored one of the competition's most disciplined midfields.

Their ability to adapt tactically, whether by controlling possession or striking quickly on the counter, has transformed the Three Lions into genuine title contenders as they chase a first World Cup final appearance since 1966.

Prediction

The second semifinal promises to be an equally fascinating contest between two sides that have taken different routes to the last four. Argentina have won all six of their matches and continue to rely on Lionel Messi's experience in decisive moments, while England have gathered momentum with every knockout victory and arrive with one of the tournament's most balanced squads.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have shared the scoring burden for England, while Argentina possess the tournament's most prolific attack and one of the deepest midfields left in the competition. Opta's supercomputer also expects an exceptionally close contest, giving England a 51.9 per cent chance of reaching the final compared to 48.1 per cent for Argentina.

Prediction: England 3-2 Argentina

Who will the winner face?

The winner of the Argentina vs England semifinal will face France or Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The showpiece will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 (July 20, 12:30 am IST), where the two surviving teams will battle for football's biggest prize.