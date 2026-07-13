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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / Senegal part ways with coach Pape Thiaw after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

Senegal part ways with coach Pape Thiaw after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

The Senegalese Football Federation also said that Thiaw's technical staff were also dismissed

Pape Thiaw

Pape Thiaw

AP Dakar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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Senegal fired its men's football coach Pape Thiaw, according to a statement issued by the national federation on Sunday.

The Senegalese Football Federation added that Thiaw's technical staff were also dismissed.

The decision followed Senegal's elimination in the round of 16 at the ongoing World Cup.

"After an evaluation of the performance of the national team and its prospects, the Executive Committee believes that a change is necessary in the interest of Senegalese football," the federation said.

Thiaw, 45, was appointed in 2024 and led the West African nation to a disputed continental title in Morocco earlier this year before the victory was overturned by the Confederation of African Football. Senegal has approached the Court of Arbitration about appealing the decision.

 

Senegal was eliminated from the World Cup by Belgium despite leading 2-0 until the 83rd minute. The team also came close to elimination in the group stage after losses to France and Norway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 11:26 AM IST

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