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FIFA announces Super Bowl-style halftime show featuring Madonna-Shakira

The World Cup final will feature a star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira and boy-band BTS.

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 11:53 PM IST

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The World Cup final will feature a star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira and boy-band BTS.

FIFA has announced that, for the first time, the final at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will include a Super Bowl-style concert.

Soccer's governing body said the show would support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising $100 million to help children access education and soccer.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it would bring together "music and football on the biggest stage in sport for a very special cause."  "Every child should have the opportunity to dream, and together we can help make that possible," he posted on Instagram.

 

The show will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

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The Super Bowl is famed for its halftime show, attracting the world's biggest stars for spectacular performances. This year featured Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

Previous headliners included Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Prince, Bruce Springsteen and Rhianna.

But halftime shows are not commonplace in soccer, with events such as the Champions League final featuring a pre-match concert. On May 30, the Killers will headline European club soccer's biggest game between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest.

It is not known how long the World Cup halftime show will last, but the interval in soccer is not supposed to go beyond 15 minutes.

FIFA describes it as "a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture and purpose, broadcast live around the world."  The World Cup is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and runs through June and July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 11:53 PM IST

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