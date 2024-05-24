Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India squad for FIFA WC Qualifier vs Kuwait: Gogoi, Hammad miss out

A total of 32 players had been camping in Bhubaneswar, out of which five -- Phurba Lachenpa, Parthib, Imran Khan, Hammad and Jithin MS -- have been released from the camp.

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri along with teammates during a practice session. File photo

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri along with teammates during a practice session. File photo

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian men's football team head coach Igor Stimac has named a 27-member squad for next month's FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait with forward Parthib Gogoi and defender Muhammad Hammad missing out due to injuries.
A total of 32 players had been camping in Bhubaneswar, out of which five -- Phurba Lachenpa, Parthib, Imran Khan, Hammad and Jithin MS -- have been released from the camp.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"All of them were very professional and hard-working. The competition is really strong amongst them, especially in the positions of Jithin and Parthib," Stimac said in a media release.
"Parthib and Hammad suffered minor injuries a few days back and will need 7-14 days of rest," he added.
 
The remaining players will continue to train in Bhubaneswar until May 29 when they will travel to Kolkata.
The Blue Tigers will face Kuwait at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on June 6, which will be talismanic Sunil Chhetri's swansong.
Following the match against Kuwait, India will travel to take on Qatar on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.
India are currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book their berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.
India football squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier vs Kuwait:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam.
Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FIFA World Cup Indian Football Team Indian football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon