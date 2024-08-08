Why Vinesh Phogat chose the 50 kg weight category amidst uncertainty

In the halls of the National Institute of Sport in Patiala, an atmosphere of tense anticipation pervaded the air. On March 12, Vinesh Phogat, one of India’s celebrated wrestlers, made a bold move that sent ripples through the wrestling community. Phogat took the audacious step of weighing in for both the 50 kg and 53 kg categories — a decision driven by uncertainty about her path to the Olympics.

The absence of clarity in the wrestling regulations left Phogat in a dilemma. With no clear indication of which category she could compete in, she made a calculated gamble to secure her participation at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Phogat’s boldness paid off to an extent — she triumphed in the 50 kg trials and managed to secure a top-four finish in the 53 kg trials. But it was a journey fraught with challenges, as her Olympic dream was shattered soon after. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Path to Paris: A journey of weights and wins



Vinesh Phogat is no stranger to the rigours of Olympic competition. She made her Olympic debut in the 48 kg category at the 2016 Rio Games, where she impressed the world with her determination. As her career progressed, the struggle to maintain her weight became increasingly taxing. After winning the gold medal in the 50 kg category at the Asian Games, Phogat faced the challenging decision to move up to the 53 kg category. Despite the shift, she secured a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships. This decision was primarily to avoid the gruelling weight cut she had been enduring.



The shift to the 53 kg category seemed like a natural progression, especially after she began wrestling in the 55 kg category following the Tokyo Games. Phogat continued to shine, securing a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships in the 53 kg category. However, her career hit a roadblock when she spearheaded protests against the former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The protests, coupled with a knee ligament injury, sidelined her, ushering an uncertain future.



During her absence, Antim Panghal, a rising star in Indian wrestling, secured a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships, earning India a quota for the Paris Olympics in the 53 kg category. Under the previous WFI rules, the quota winner was given the automatic green light to represent India at the Olympics. This development left Phogat in a precarious position. The ad-hoc committee, temporarily overseeing wrestling in India, had assured her that there would be a trial for the 53 kg category. However, with the WFI set to regain control and Sanjay Singh poised to become its new president, the situation grew increasingly uncertain.

The weight of a dream



As March 12 approached, Phogat realised that relying on the WFI's return to power might not guarantee her a spot in the 53 kg category at the Olympics. With time running out, she faced a stark choice: either move to the 50 kg category, where she had last competed in 2018, or shift to the 57 kg category. She chose the former, a decision that would test her resolve and endurance.

In her own words, Phogat explained her decision, “I had no clarity about the 53 kg quota situation, whether there would be trials or not. Usually, the quota is won by the country, but they hadn’t held trials before.”

“The ad-hoc committee said that it wouldn’t be the case this time. I had no option but to do this because I have to participate in the Olympics,” she was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.



Cutting weight is one of the most gruelling aspects of wrestling, and for Phogat, whose walk-around weight is typically around 55-56 kg, the task was monumental. She had to drop down to 50 kg on consecutive days, a feat that took a severe toll on her body. United World Wrestling president Nenad Lalovic commented on the difficulty of her situation, stating that it wasn’t just a matter of one kilogram but the immense amount of weight she had to cut to reach the final 100 grams that made all the difference.

The heartbreaking finale



Phogat’s gamble brought her close to achieving her Olympic dream. Just under five months after her audacious weigh-in, Phogat found herself amid the 2024 Paris Olympics, within touching distance of a silver or gold medal. But her dream came crashing down in a cruel twist of fate—her journey was derailed by a mere 100 grams.

The situation sparked a debate in the wrestling world, with American wrestling legend Jordan Burroughs proposing immediate rule changes to prevent such heartbreaking outcomes in the future. Burroughs suggested a series of reforms, including a one-kilogram second-day weight allowance, pushing weigh-ins to a later time, and ensuring that both finalists’ medals are secured even if weight is missed on the second day.

In a show of solidarity with Phogat, Burroughs also advocated for awarding her the silver medal, acknowledging the immense effort she put into her Olympic journey.