Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Abdusattorov capitalises on Gukesh blunder to secure victory in Prague

Abdusattorov capitalises on Gukesh blunder to secure victory in Prague

Just a month back Gukesh had lost to Abdusattorov through a blunder from a decent position during the Tata Steel Masters

Gukesh

D Gukesh (Image: X@NorwayChess)

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 2:34 PM IST
The fortunes of World Champion D Gukesh did not change for the fifth day running as the Indian blundered from a position of strength to lose to nemesis Nodirbek Abdusattorov at Prague International Chess Festival here.

Just a month back Gukesh had lost to Abdusattorov through a blunder from a decent position during the Tata Steel Masters but the fifth round here was even more heartbreaking as the Indian did everything right for the major part of the middle game and seemed like cruising through to an easy victory.

Employing a new strategy as black, Gukesh tormented the white's king early in the opening and created enough weaknesses for the computer to volunteer that he was closing in on his first victory in Masters section of the tournament.

 

However, the ticking of the clock had its final say as the Indian faltered in the closing stages of the first time-control.

Abdusattorov almost returned the favour but this was simply not Gukesh's day as another blunder saw white advancing his pawn to glory.

If Nodirbek was lucky, there seems no stopping the Dutch Grandmaster Jorden van Foreest who climbed to number in 11 in world ranking in live ratings following his fourth victory in five games.

On the receiving end was Hans Moke Niemann of United States who made a single error that cast the dye decisively in Foreest favour.

The day produced all decisive games in the 10-player round-robin tournament and defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram succumbed to his third defeat in five games, giving David Anton Guijarro of Spain something to rejoice before the lone rest day.

Local star David Navara continued with his excellent run and grinded Uzbek Nodirbek Yakubboev what was certainly the game of the day while in the other duel Iranian Parham Maghsoodloo scored over Vincent Keymer of Germany.

With Foreest on four points, Abdusattorov and Navara are close on his heels a half point behind. Guijarro is the lone occupant on the fourth spot on 3 points, half a point clear of Maghsoodloo while Vincent Keymer is joint sixth on two points alongside Yakubboev.

Gukesh, Aravindh and Niemann occupy the last three spots on just 1.5 points.

In the challengers' section World Women's cup winner Divya Deshmukh scored her first victory in the tournament at the expense of fellow Indian Surya Shekhar Ganguly. To move to a fifty percent score. Finek Vanclav of Czech Republic continues to lead the tables here with four points.

Results round 4: David Navara (Cze, 3.5) beat Nodirbek Yakubboaev (Uzb, 2); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 4) beat Hans Moke Niemann (Usa, 1.5): Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 3.5) beat D Gukesh (Ind, 1.5); Aravindh Chithambaram (Ind, 1.5) lost to David Anton Guijarro (Esp, 3); Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 2.5) beat Vincent Keymer (Ger, 2).

Challengers: Jiner Zhu (Chn, 1.5) drew with Benjamin Gledura (Hun, 2); Joans Buhl Bjerre (Den, 2.5) drew with Jachym Nemec (Cze, 3); Thomas Beerdsen (Ned, 3) drew with Stepn Hrbek (Cze, 3); Surya Shekhar Ganguly (Ind, 1) lost to Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 2.5); Finek Vanclav (Cze, 4) beat Daniil Yuffa (Esp, 1.5).

Topics : Chess Tournament

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

