PKL 2025 live streaming: Match list on August 31, timings, telecast details

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 August 31 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The highly entertaining PKL 2025 will continue at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Sunday with Matchday 3 action. There will again be two matches taking place today with Pawan Sehrawat’s Tamil Thalaivas continuing their campaign against Sunil Kumar’s U Mumba, while in the second match of the day Devank’s Bengal Warriorz will face off against Jaideep’s Haryana Steelers. Out of all four teams in action today, only Tamil Thalaivas have not been able to lift the PKL trophy so far.

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Tamil Thalaivas face U Mumba in an exciting PKL Season 12 match today at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag. Tamil Thalaivas, led by the experienced Pawan Sehrawat and coached by Sanjeev Baliyan, aim to improve on their past performances and make a strong playoff push. U Mumba, retaining a solid core squad, will look to challenge the Thalaivas' revamped team. This match holds significance for both teams early in the season as they seek to establish momentum in the competitive league. Fans are eager for a thrilling contest between these two dynamic sides as the PKL 2025 season unfolds.
 

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Sagar Rathee, Arjun Deshwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Narendar Kandola, Aashish, Moein Safaghi, Nitesh Kumar
 
U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Rinku
 
Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba head-to-head

  • Total matches: 13
  • Tamil Thalaivas won: 3
  • U Mumba won: 9
  • Tie: 1

Match 2: Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers

The Bengal Warriorz begin their PKL 2025 journey against defending champions Haryana Steelers in Vizag on Sunday. After finishing 10th last season, Bengal will be eager to bounce back with a stronger performance. Their auction strategy reflected ambition, as they secured star raider Devank Dalal for a record INR 2.205 crore and brought back Korean veteran Jang Kun Lee, along with raider Himanshu. The team also retained defensive stalwarts Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Jagannath Kadam through the Final Bid Match option, providing stability at the back.
 
Haryana Steelers, fresh off their championship triumph, will look to maintain their winning momentum. They retained a strong core, including captain Jaideep, Rahul Sethpal and Vinay, while making a big splash by signing ace raider Naveen Kumar for INR 1.20 crore. With additional firepower from Bangladeshi recruit Shahan Sha Mohammed and Nepali raider Ghanshyam Roka Magar, the Steelers look well balanced for another title run.

Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers playing 7

Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Vishwas S, Devank, Jang Kun Lee, Manjeet, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Nitesh Kumar
 
Haryana Steelers playing 7 (probable): Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen, Shivam Anil Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep, Sahil, Ashish
 
Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head
  • Total matches: 12
  • Bengal Warriorz won: 3
  • Haryana Steelers won: 9
  • Tie: 0

PKL 2025 today's matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on August 31? 
In the first match of PKL 2025 on August 31, Tamil Thalaivas will go one-on-one against U Mumba from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on August 31? 
In the second match of PKL 2025 on August 31, Bengal Warriorz will take on Haryana Steelers from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 August 31 matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 August 31 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 August 31 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 matches today will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

