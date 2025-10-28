PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu and Patna eye Qualifier 2 berth; match at 8 PM IST
The Patna Pirates, PKL's most successful side with three consecutive titles, have rediscovered their old rhythm under Ayan Lohchab, winning eight matches in a row
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 playoffs enter a crucial phase today as Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates lock horns in Eliminator 3 at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium. With just three days left in the season, both teams will look to edge one step closer to the coveted Season 12 trophy. The winner will progress to Qualifier 2, while the loser’s campaign ends tonight.
Titans Eye Historic Breakthrough
For the Telugu Titans, this clash is more than just a playoff — it’s a shot at redemption. Despite being part of the league since its inception, the franchise has never lifted the PKL trophy. Their journey this season has been marked by determination and smart gameplay. The duo of Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda has been at the forefront, combining consistency with composure. They will once again be central to the Titans’ hopes in this do-or-die encounter.
Pirates Banking on Momentum and Legacy
The Patna Pirates, PKL’s most successful side with three consecutive titles, have rediscovered their old rhythm under Ayan Lohchab. The team has clicked collectively at the perfect time, winning three matches on the trot. Their raiders have been relentless, and the defence has stood tall under pressure — a combination that has made them look unstoppable in the knockouts so far.
Battle of Composure and Nerves
Both teams bring a mix of experience and youthful energy, promising an enthralling contest. While the Pirates will rely on their championship pedigree, the Titans will look to turn years of near-misses into triumph. With a place in Qualifier 2 on the line, expect a fast-paced, high-pressure showdown where strategy, patience, and nerve will make all the difference.
PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match live telecast
The live telecast of the PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match live streaming
The live streaming of the PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match from Delhi here.
7:00 PM
PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play-offs updated bracket
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Result
|October 25, 2025 (Saturday)
|Play-in 1
|20:00
|Haryana Steelers
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers by 30-27
|October 25, 2025 (Saturday)
|Play-in 2
|21:00
|U Mumba
|Patna Pirates
|Patna Pirates beat U Mumba by 40-31
|October 26, 2025 (Sunday)
|Eliminator 1
|20:00
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Patna Pirates
|Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers by 48-32
|October 26, 2025 (Sunday)
|Mini-Qualifier
|21:00
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Telugu Titans
|Telugu Titans beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32
|October 27, 2025 (Monday)
|Eliminator 2
|20:00
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Patna Pirates
|Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls by 46-37
|October 27, 2025 (Monday)
|Qualifier 1
|21:00
|Puneri Paltan
|Dabang Delhi
|Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan 6-4 in tie-breaker (34-34 in full time)
|October 28, 2025 (Tuesday)
|Eliminator 3
|20:00
|Telugu Titans
|Patna Pirates
|TBA
|October 29, 2025 (Wednesday)
|Qualifier 2
|20:00
|Puneri Paltan
|Winner Eliminator 3
|TBA
|October 31, 2025 (Friday)
|Final
|20:00
|Dabang Delhi
|Winner qualifier 2
|TBA
6:45 PM
PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
It’s a high-stakes showdown tonight as Telugu Titans take on Patna Pirates in what promises to be a thrilling contest. With just three days left in Season 12, every raid, tackle, and review counts as the race for the coveted PKL trophy intensifies.
Both teams have shown remarkable grit to reach this stage — the Titans riding on their tactical discipline and consistency, and the Pirates, the league’s most successful franchise, peaking at the right time under Ayan Lohchab’s leadership.
The winner tonight will move into Qualifier 2, staying alive in the hunt for the final on October 31, while the loser’s campaign ends here.
Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, scores, analysis, and highlights from this electrifying Eliminator 3 clash!
Topics : Telugu Titans Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:46 PM IST