AI-driven data centres accelerate electricity demand: Capgemini report
AI-driven data centres are making electricity demand harder to predict, with utilities turning to AI to optimise grids and manage rising power needs
Shivani Shinde
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A large majority of electricity executives expect more extreme and less predictable demand spikes, while more than three quarters say they struggle to forecast future needs accurately, according to the Capgemini Research Institute’s latest report, AI meets the grid: Shaping the data center power play.