Beyond AI engineers: Sovereign AI may redefine India's IT talent pyramid

India is accelerating its sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions. The Centre plans to acquire a small stake in homegrown AI startup Sarvam as part of its support under the IndiaAI Mission, The Economic Times reported last week.

While the initiative aims to strengthen India's domestic AI capabilities, it could also reshape the country's IT services industry by creating demand for a new class of professionals with expertise in AI governance, data residency, sovereign cloud architecture, model monitoring, compliance and Indian-language AI deployment.

The shift is being driven by enterprises and governments increasingly looking to deploy AI models that keep data within national borders, comply with local regulations, and run on domestic infrastructure.

The AI job market is already changing

The push for sovereign AI comes at a time when India's AI hiring market is undergoing a broader shift—from building AI models to deploying them at scale, according to a recent report by staffing firm Quess Corp.

Indian firms are increasingly prioritising professionals who can move AI from experimentation to production by integrating it into enterprise workflows and managing it in real-world environments, the report stated.

AI deployment engineering, AI governance, and responsible AI are among the roles facing the widest demand-supply gaps, while hiring is increasingly distorted towards experienced professionals who have worked on production-grade AI systems, the report found. It also noted that companies are no longer hiring primarily for experimentation, but for deploying AI solutions at scale across businesses.

Sovereign AI adds another layer to this evolution.

For example, Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) competency, which was once a specialist expectation, is now required across the board from engineers to scientists, said Tridib Mukherjee, Chief AI Officer at IDfy, an identity verification company.

“If you're touching a model, you're expected to understand its operationalisation. Sovereign AI adds a harder constraint layer on top: data residency, sector-specific compliance, and regulatory architecture. That combination demands a profile that didn't exist three years ago,” Mukherjee added.

India's sovereign AI initiative is not just creating new demand for AI engineers but is also creating an entirely different segment of jobs focused on how to responsibly build AI, how to secure it, and then how to enforce and manage governance requirements around it, said Manish Chasta, Co-Founder & CTO of Eventus Security, a security services provider.

READ | Sovereign AI's next challenge: Can India balance innovation and trust? Chasta added, “As organisations build their AI using sovereign-based infrastructure and national governing bodies overseeing the data being used, they will need to employ specialists who can ensure these systems are secure, trustworthy, and compliant throughout their lifecycle.”

Beyond AI engineers

Unlike conventional AI deployments, sovereign AI requires companies to take total control of the capability to develop and govern AI systems entirely within their legal and technological jurisdiction and not just the performance of AI models. As a result, experts say IT firms will increasingly need multidisciplinary teams that combine AI expertise with cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and compliance.

Indian IT companies, including HCLTech, Wipro, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra, are already building capabilities around localised AI models, data residency, compliance and governance as enterprises and government agencies accelerate sovereign AI adoption, said Chetan Mangalwedhe, Founder and CEO of TalentiFi-X, a next-generation technology and consulting company.

Ashish Kumar, Managing Director at IT firm OptiValue Tek, said that as sovereign AI adoption grows, demand for roles in data residency, language models for Indian languages, regulatory compliance, and industry-specific applications in finance, health, and government services will also rise.

The shift also reflects how enterprises are approaching AI deployment. “The shortage isn't in people who can build models. It's in people who understand how systems behave under real conditions, at deployment scale,” Mukherjee said.

As enterprises move AI from pilot projects to production, organisations increasingly require professionals with system-level thinking, product understanding, and the ability to monitor, govern and manage AI systems throughout their lifecycle.

That expertise could also become a new revenue stream for IT services firms. "AI governance is emerging as a high-value, billable skill," said Chetan Mangalwedhe. He added, “Clients in regulated sectors such as government, finance, and healthcare pay premiums for it. IT firms are packaging this into transformation deals, moving from pure time-and-materials to outcome-based models.”

READ | India's AI race: Why building infrastructure matters more than chatbots According to Mukherjee, demand is also expected to grow for engineers who can deploy Indian-language AI models and build sovereign cloud architectures by combining expertise in AI, infrastructure and regulatory compliance.

Will sovereign AI reshape the IT pyramid?

Experts say sovereign AI could accelerate changes already underway in India's IT services hiring model. “The pyramid is already under pressure; sovereign AI is accelerating it,” Mukherjee said.

As AI is automating more and more work, from coding, testing, L0 and L1 tasks, and routine work, the need for freshers and entry-level employees has come down sharply, said Mangalwedhe.

He added, “Firms are shifting to fewer but higher-skilled roles in AI, governance, architecture, and domain expertise. The emphasis moves to productivity and outcomes over headcount.” "AI is more likely to redefine work than replace it. As autonomous systems take over repetitive and transactional tasks, professionals will increasingly shift from execution to orchestration, oversight and higher-value problem-solving," said Ankit Bhatnagar, Chief Product Officer at PeopleStrong.

The shift suggests that sovereign AI may not reduce the need for technology talent but change the kind of expertise IT services firms hire for — and ultimately sell to their clients.