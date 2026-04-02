Samsung launches Hearapy app on Android to reduce motion sickness: Details

Samsung has introduced a new app to tackle a common travel problem—motion sickness. Called Hearapy, the app is now available on Android via the Google Play Store and claims to reduce symptoms like nausea using sound. According to the company, the app uses sound to help users stay balanced and feel comfortable while travelling, instead of relying on medication or other methods.

Hearapy app: How it works

As per the Samsung Play Store description, the app is built around the idea that specific sound frequencies can help improve balance. It states that a “clear 100 Hz bass sine tone stimulates your sense of balance and helps you feel better on the go.” The company also highlights that travel sickness affects a large number of people and that this solution is designed to make journeys more comfortable. Samsung said the app works best when paired with its Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, although it can function with other headphones as well.

According to The Verge, the app works by playing a low 100Hz sine wave tone through connected headphones for about 60 seconds. This sound is designed to stimulate the vestibular system, which is the part of the inner ear responsible for balance and orientation.

ALSO READ: Google increases cloud storage limit for AI Pro plan to 5TB, no price hike Users can adjust the playback duration between 40 and 120 seconds. However, a full minute of listening is said to provide relief from motion sickness symptoms for up to two hours. The process can be repeated if needed, depending on how the user feels during travel.

Research and limitations

According to The Verge, Samsung said that the concept is inspired by research from Nagoya University in Japan. The study found that certain sound wavelengths helped reduce “the staggering and discomfort” experienced by people in moving vehicles. However, this is not a guaranteed fix. The effectiveness may vary depending on the headphones being used and their ability to produce sound at around 80 to 85 decibels. Samsung also noted that while the app works with most earphones, proper sound output is important for the best results.