Realme 16 with 'Selfie Mirror' launching on April 2: Check specs, features

Realme is scheduled to launch the Realme 16 5G today, April 2, at 12 PM. Ahead of its debut, the company has revealed several key aspects of the device, including its design, battery, and camera setup. The phone will feature a rear “selfie mirror” to help users capture selfies with the main camera. The smartphone will sport a dual 50MP camera system and carry an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which Realme said can deliver up to two days of usage.

Realme 16 5G launch: Details

Date: April 2

Time: 12 PM

Availability: Realme’s website, Flipkart

Realme 16 5G: What we know

According to teasers on the company’s website, the Realme 16 5G is set to sport a 6.57-inch display. The company has mentioned that the smartphone will debut a new “Gleaming Wings” finish. This multi-layered gradient design is said to produce a shifting blue-and-gold effect when light hits the surface.

ALSO READ: Nothing may enter smart wearable category next year with AI smart glasses The Realme 16 5G will feature a small mirror positioned beside the rear camera to help users take selfies using the primary sensor, a feature the company calls a “selfie mirror.” Realme added that the “Say Hi” gesture can automatically start a countdown for hands-free shots. The phone will also feature a ring flash designed to deliver softer, more balanced lighting for selfies in low-light conditions.

As for the camera system itself, the Realme 16 5G will feature a 50MP rear camera paired with AI-driven imaging capabilities to enhance photo quality. It will also use LumaColor imaging technology to deliver balanced colours and more natural skin tones in varying lighting conditions. On the front, the device will be equipped with a 50MP selfie camera.

The phone will also include AI Edit Genie, which lets users change elements like hairstyles, outfits, and backgrounds with a single command. Another feature, AI Instant Clip, is aimed at content creation, allowing users to turn photos and videos from their gallery into ready-to-share clips.

ALSO READ: Google Find Hub website now lets users ring and locate tags, headphones The smartphone is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W charging. Realme claims it can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. The device will also feature an IP69 rating for protection against dust and water.

Realme 16 5G: Expected specifications