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Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro first impressions: Slim, premium, display-first

The Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro feels like a thin and light laptop with a sharp AMOLED display and dependable early performance impressions

Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro with 14-inch display, Intel Core Ultra X7 processor, 32GB RAM (Image: Harsh Shivam)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

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Thin and light laptops are usually predictable. You expect a clean design, decent performance, and a focus on portability over everything else. The Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro follows that formula; however, Samsung seems to have made fewer compromises here, offering a great touchscreen AMOLED display and an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor.
 
I have been using this device for almost a week now as my everyday work laptop, along with using it as my primary device for watching content. While I’ll be diving deeper into performance, battery life, and overall usability in the full review, here’s what stands out so far.
 

Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro: First impressions

The Galaxy Book6 Pro fits squarely into the ultrabook category, and it leans heavily into that identity. The design is clean, minimal, and understated in a way that doesn’t try too hard to grab attention, but still feels premium the moment you pick it up.
 
The chassis is built out of metal, and it shows. The finish is smooth, the edges are rounded, and the overall construction feels solid in everyday use. The lid has a bit of flex if you press on it, but nothing that feels concerning. The hinge is well-tuned, opening smoothly and holding the display steady without wobble.

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What really stands out, though, is how thin the laptop is. It slides into a backpack almost effortlessly, and on a desk, it takes up very little visual or physical space. It’s not the absolute lightest laptop in this category, but the slim profile makes it feel more portable than the numbers suggest. Carrying it around for work hasn’t been an issue so far.
 
The keyboard and trackpad experience are mostly in line with what you’d expect from a thin-and-light machine. The keys feel slightly shallow, and there were moments when presses didn’t register as cleanly as I’d like, especially while typing quickly. The trackpad, on the other hand, is large, smooth, and reliable, making navigation easy during daily use.
 
The display is another highlight, even in these early days. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel looks sharp and vibrant, with deep blacks and punchy colours that make it particularly enjoyable for media consumption. Whether it’s watching videos or just browsing, the screen feels like one of the strongest parts of the experience so far.
Performance, at least for now, feels consistent for everyday tasks. Browsing with multiple tabs, working on documents, and handling routine workloads haven’t caused any slowdowns. The laptop does get slightly warm under moderate use, and the fans are audible at times, but the noise stays relatively controlled.
 
Battery life also seems dependable so far. It has comfortably lasted through my work routine without needing a charger mid-day, though I’ll be testing this more thoroughly before drawing final conclusions.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro: Price

  • Review unit (35.56 cm, Intel Core Ultra X7, 32 GB RAM): Rs 2,14,990

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

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