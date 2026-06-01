MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ to bring Intel Arc G3 Extreme to gaming handhelds

MSI has unveiled its upcoming handheld gaming console, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, at a hands-on event at its headquarters in Taiwan ahead of its reported June 23 launch. According to MSI, it will be the first handheld gaming device powered by Intel’s Arc G3 Extreme processor.

According to a report by Engadget, the device is expected to launch on June 23. The MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ features an 8-inch 120Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) display and debuts with Xbox Mode, a controller-optimised full-screen Windows 11 interface that brings installed game libraries together in a console-like experience.

Notably, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ will compete not only with devices such as the Acer Predator Atlas 8 and a forthcoming OneXPlayer handheld, which are also expected to use Intel Arc G3-series processors, but also with handheld gaming consoles such as the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, which are powered by AMD Ryzen Z-series processors.

MSI has neither announced pricing details nor revealed plans for an India launch.

MSI Claw 8 EX AI+: What to expect

The MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ will be powered by Intel’s new Arc G3 Extreme processor, a platform designed specifically for handheld gaming devices. The chipset is based on Intel’s latest Xe graphics architecture and supports XeSS 3 and Multi-Frame Generation, which are intended to improve frame rates and visual performance in supported games.

The handheld features an 8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support. According to MSI, the screen is designed to reduce tearing and provide smoother visuals across a range of game titles.

MSI has also introduced updated controls, including redesigned ergonomic grips, Hall-effect triggers and thumbsticks, revised shoulder buttons, and a more responsive D-pad. These changes are aimed at improving comfort and control during extended gaming sessions.

For immersion, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ includes a linear vibration motor that the company claims delivers more detailed haptic feedback while consuming less power than previous implementations.

On the software side, the device supports Xbox Mode, allowing users to quickly access and resume games in a full-screen environment. MSI has also redesigned the Quick Settings menu, enabling users to adjust options such as frame generation and performance settings without leaving a game.

The handheld will be available in a Void Purple colour option.

Intel Arc G-Series processor: Details

Arc G-Series is Intel’s first processor family designed specifically for handheld gaming devices. Based on the Panther Lake architecture, the lineup includes the Arc G3 and Arc G3 Extreme chips, which Intel says are optimised to balance gaming performance, power efficiency and battery life in portable systems.

The processors can be configured with up to Arc B390 graphics based on Intel’s latest Xe3 architecture and support features such as real-time ray tracing and XeSS 3. The XeSS 3 suite combines AI-powered upscaling, Multi-Frame Generation and low-latency technologies aimed at improving frame rates, visual smoothness and responsiveness in supported games.

Intel has also added several gaming-focused software and connectivity features. These include Xbox Mode, a controller-friendly Windows 11 interface for accessing game libraries, and Intel Precompiled Shaders, which can reduce loading times and shader compilation delays.

The processors also support Wi-Fi 7, dual Bluetooth 6 connectivity and Thunderbolt 4, which offers data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps.

MSI Claw 8 EX AI+: Specifications