Dell announces XPS 13, a $699 Windows laptop to take on Apple's MacBook Neo

Dell has introduced XPS 13, positioning it as a direct response to Apple’s MacBook Neo, starting at $699. The move marks a shift for Dell’s flagship XPS lineup, which has traditionally been positioned in the premium segment. By bringing the XPS brand down to a lower price point, Dell is attempting to counter Apple’s strategy of expanding its ecosystem through more affordable hardware.

While the India pricing for the new XPS 13 has not yet been announced, its starting price is expected to be broadly in line with the MacBook Neo, which begins at Rs 69,900.

Why Dell is repositioning XPS

Dell’s decision to bring the XPS 13 down to a $699 starting price reflects growing pressure in the lower end of the PC market.

The MacBook Neo has effectively reset expectations around what an entry-level laptop should offer, particularly in terms of performance consistency and battery efficiency. At the same time, competitors including Acer have also started targeting the similar price band, making the segment more contested.

For Dell, repositioning the XPS brand serves two purposes. It allows the company to retain visibility in a segment that is seeing renewed demand, and it provides a higher-quality alternative to typical entry-level Windows laptops, which have often struggled on performance and experience.

Hardware flexibility versus fixed configurations

The most visible difference between the Dell XPS 13 and Apple MacBook Neo lies in how they are configured.

Dell’s XPS 13 offers multiple processor, memory, and storage options, with configurations going up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. This allows buyers to scale the device based on their requirements, albeit at a higher cost.

In contrast, the MacBook Neo follows Apple’s standard approach of limited configurations. It gets 8GB unified memory across variants, with the only differentiator being higher storage option and TouchID integration.

This creates a trade-off. The XPS 13 offers flexibility at the point of purchase, while the MacBook Neo prioritises a simplified buying decision but with less room for customisation.

Feature trade-offs reflect different priorities

Bringing premium laptops to lower price points requires trade-offs, but Apple and Dell are making different choices on where to compromise.

The XPS 13 includes a touch display of up to 120Hz refresh rate, a backlit keyboard, and broader connectivity options. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers active cooling through a dual-fan system.

The MacBook Neo, on the other hand, omits certain hardware features such as a backlit keyboard and more modern connectivity options, but retains Apple’s fanless design and tightly integrated hardware-software stack.

These differences point to distinct positioning. Dell is attempting to offer more visible hardware value at a given price, while Apple is focusing on consistency in performance and software experience.

Ecosystem versus specification

Apple’s advantage lies less in individual specifications and more in its ecosystem integration. The MacBook Neo runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chip and macOS, with tight integration across iPhone and other Apple devices.

This approach has already translated into demand. Apple has reportedly seen stronger-than-expected sales for the MacBook Neo, prompting it to increase production, indicating that pricing combined with ecosystem value is resonating with buyers.

Windows OEMs, including Dell, are responding by focusing on hardware differentiation, offering higher refresh rate displays, more memory options, and additional features at similar price points.

However, hardware improvements alone may not be sufficient. The challenge remains delivering a consistent user experience in the entry-level segment, which has historically been defined by trade-offs.

What this means for buyers in India

For Indian consumers, the comparison is likely to centre on value versus ecosystem.

If the XPS 13 launches close to its US price positioning, it could offer more hardware features at an entry price similar to the MacBook Neo, particularly in terms of display, memory options, and input features such as a backlit keyboard.

However, the MacBook Neo continues to offer a more cohesive experience, especially for users already within Apple’s ecosystem, with tighter integration and more predictable performance.

The decision, therefore, becomes less about specifications and more about usage patterns. Buyers prioritising flexibility and hardware options may lean toward the XPS 13, while those seeking a more integrated experience may continue to prefer the MacBook Neo.

Dell XPS 13: Specifications

Processor: Intel Core 5 / Core Ultra 7 (configurable)

RAM: 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD

Display: 13.4-inch touchscreen (2560X1600), up to 120Hz refresh rate

Weight: 1 kg

Battery : Up to 17 hours (52Whr)

Ports: 2x USB-C / Thunderbolt 4

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7

OS: Windows 11

Apple MacBook Neo: Specifications