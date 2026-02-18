Makemytrip ties up with OpenAI, to use APIs for new app features

India’s largest online travel company MakeMyTrip on Wednesday said it will collaborate with OpenAI to deepen AI-led travel discovery and capture high-intent travel queries.

As part of the collaboration, MakeMyTrip will use OpenAI’s application programming interfaces (APIs) to power new artificial intelligence features in its app. The integration will enable travellers to move from conversational inspiration to booking within the company’s generative AI planning assistant, Myra.

The company said the move positions it at the centre of AI-driven travel planning journeys by translating conversational queries into structured, transaction-ready options across flights, hotels and ancillary services.

The collaboration marks a shift from passive search visibility to active participation in AI-led discovery, allowing the platform to convert conversational intent into bookable outcomes.

“Our collaboration with OpenAI ensures that when travellers start their journey through conversation, MakeMyTrip becomes a seamless extension of that discovery process. When AI is anchored in MakeMyTrip’s proprietary travel data and deeply integrated into the marketplace, it moves beyond inspiration to deliver personalised, bookable outcomes at scale,” said Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

Oliver Jay, Managing Director, International, OpenAI, said the partnership aims to make travel planning more intuitive. “MakeMyTrip is using OpenAI’s APIs to make travel planning feel less like filtering and more like a conversation, with recommendations and itineraries that reflect what a traveler actually wants. Advanced AI is not just about enterprises and how they use it internally, but how they can also transform their consumers’ experience and engagement with the platform,” he said.

MakeMyTrip said it has invested in AI and machine learning for several years, embedding intelligence across the travel lifecycle. Its proprietary models, built on large language architectures and travel-intent data, power features including Myra.

According to the company, Myra currently facilitates over 50,000 conversations daily across multiple languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English. The platform’s vernacular voice capabilities are expanding access, with more than 45 per cent of queries coming from Tier-II and smaller cities. Voice-led interactions are significantly higher in non-metro markets, the company added.