Amazon Blockbuster Value Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers



Besides, there is an instant cashback of up to 10 per cent on SBI Bank credit card transactions. For Prime members, Amazon is offering an additional three months of no-cost equated monthly installments with HDFC bank cards. Here are some of the deals currently available: Amazon is hosting a ‘Blockbuster Value Days’ sale in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-interest equated monthly installment schemes, and more on smartphones. The sale started today, April 14, and it will continue until April 17. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering discounts of up to 40 per cent on smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, and iQOO.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The smartphone is available at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB and 64GB storage after discounts and offers. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and 5,000 mAh battery. It is supported by a 44W flash charger. It comes in the mystic night, stellar green, lumina blue, and raven black colours. The phone is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The 5G smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage after cashback, discounts, and other offers. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, it sports a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported with an 33W fast wired charger. It comes in blue tide and black dusk colours.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE5G

With the discounts offered by Amazon, the smartphone is now available at Rs 28,999. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity-O screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone is IP68 rated for protection against dust and water.

OnePlus 11R 5G

Available at an effective price of Rs 38,999, the OnePlus 11R 5G sports a 6.7-inch super fluid LTPS screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (ADFR 2.0) and 1450 nits of peak brightness level. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The smartphone comes in 8GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM variants with an option of 128GB and 256GB storage.