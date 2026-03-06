Motorola launches Edge 70 Fusion with 7000mAh battery: Check Price, specs

Motorola has launched the Edge 70 Fusion smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, the smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion sports a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Motorola also offers built-in support for multiple AI chatbots, such as Copilot, Perplexity and Google Gemini, allowing users to choose between different AI assistants for various tasks.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 26,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

Colours: Pantone Blue Surf, Pantone Country Air and Pantone Silhouette

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Availability and offers

Customers can get the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion on March 6 between 12pm and 4pm through a limited early bird sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. General availability starts March 12, when the smartphone will be available on the company’s website, Flipkart and select retail stores.

As for the introductory offer, customers can get a Rs 2,000 discount with HDFC Bank or Axis Bank credit cards. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment options for three and six months on Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. They can also receive a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on trade-in.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Details

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, along with 5,200 nits of peak brightness. The display is Pantone validated for colour accuracy and skin tones. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and also supports Smart Water Touch, which helps maintain touch response even when the screen is slightly wet. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 7.99mm design and weighs 193 grams.

For photography, the Edge 70 Fusion is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main sensor is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a 120-degree field of view for capturing wider scenes. On the front, the device features a 32MP selfie camera for photos and video calls.

The phone supports 4K video recording with HDR across all cameras. Additional camera features include adaptive stabilisation, portrait mode with multiple focal lengths, auto night mode, horizon lock, hyperlapse and AI photo enhancements.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also comes with Moto AI 2.0, which introduces several AI-based tools and features. These include Next Move contextual suggestions, AI Image Studio, Sketch to Image, Text to Sticker and avatar creation.

Other features such as Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention live transcription, Global Search and Auto Screenshot Blur aim to improve productivity and everyday usability. Motorola also includes support for AI tools such as Copilot, Perplexity and Google Gemini, giving users multiple options for AI assistance.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. According to the company, the phone can deliver up to 52 hours of usage on a single charge, depending on usage patterns. The device supports 68W TurboPower charging, which Motorola said can provide a full day’s power in about 10 minutes of charging. For audio, the phone comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support for a more immersive sound experience.

For durability, the device carries MIL-810H certification. It also features IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering protection against dust, water and high-pressure sprays.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Specifications