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Home / Technology / Tech News / Anthropic introduces Rupee-based pricing for Claude AI amid big India push

Anthropic introduces Rupee-based pricing for Claude AI amid big India push

The latest move comes as global AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI are doubling down on India market

Anthropic

India is home to one of largest Claude user communities, and the company continues to explore ways to make its products more accessible in the region

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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Anthropic has unveiled Rupee-denominated pricing for Claude AI assistant, simplifying payments for customers in India, a market that boasts of one of the largest Claude user communities.

Claude Pro plan (more usage, access to Claude Code and Cowork) is available at ₹2,000 per month, and Max (with higher limits and priority access at high traffic times) is being offered from ₹11,999 per month.

The Rupee-based pricing for Claude AI subscription can be seen on its website and mobile apps; the program currently supports card payments.

Anthropic is testing local pricing in Indian rupees for new consumer subscriptions of Claude Pro, Max, and Team plans, as part of a broader push to offer local pricing across markets, people familiar with the development said.

 

India is home to one of largest Claude user communities, and the company continues to explore ways to make its products more accessible in the region.

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The latest move comes as global AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI are doubling down on India market.

In February this year, Anthropic opened its office in Bengaluru and announced various partnerships across India, describing the market as the second-largest for its Claude.ai and home to a developer community doing "some of the most technically intense AI work".

The Bengaluru office is Anthropic's second in Asia after Tokyo.

At that time, an Anthropic statement had said that the company's run-rate revenue in India doubled since the expansion announcement in October 2025, and the range of organisations building on Claude reflected the broad distribution of growth from large enterprises to digital-native companies to startups shipping their first products.

Anthropic has been drawing attention over its blockbuster funding, soaring valuations and the growing interest in its advanced AI model 'Mythos'. The model has demonstrated an ability to identify previously undisclosed vulnerabilities in widely used software codebases, making it a potent tool for defensive cybersecurity, whie at the same time raising concerns about its misuse.

On Monday, IT Secretary S Krishnan had said that getting access to Mythos and other advanced frontier models is high on the government's priority, and while talks and processes for the same are on, alternate AI models are also being leveraged for now to track and fix vulnerabilities.

OpenAI too has stepped up its India focus. The Sam Altman-led AI company recently appointed Prabhjeet Singh as Managing Director for India, one of the company's top-priority markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Rupee Indian rupee

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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