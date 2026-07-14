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Anthropic introduces India pricing for Claude subscription plans: Report

Anthropic is reportedly localising Claude subscriptions for Indian users with rupee pricing, even as UPI payments remain unavailable and expansion efforts gather pace

Anthropic's Claude

Anthropic's Claude

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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US-based artificial intelligence entity Anthropic has reportedly begun reflecting India pricing on its website for Claude subscription plans. According to a report by TechCrunch, local pricing has begun to appear for some Indian users, but the company has not yet enabled payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Consumers who wish to purchase it will have to rely on their bank cards, or Apple and Google app stores’ billing systems.
 
This development comes as the Claude-maker is starting to focus on India, which reportedly is its biggest market outside the US. Anthropic opened an office in Bengaluru earlier in February. It has also tied up with Indian IT companies like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services to scale enterprise AI deployments.
 

Anthropic Claude: India pricing

For individual users, Anthropic offers two subscription plans – Pro and Max. As per the report, the company has listed the plans at:

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  • Pro: Rs 2,000 per month when billed annually
  • Max: Rs 11,999 per month when billed annually
The report adds that the Team plans in India are listed at a starting price of Rs 2,399.
 
For reference, the Pro plan is listed at $17 in the US, while the Max plan is listed at $100 and the Team plan starts at $20.
 
Notably, all Indian prices include local taxes, as per the report.

Anthropic Claude subscription perks

Free plan

Access to chat on web, iOS, Android and Desktop. It also includes the capability to search the web, add desktop extensions, use voice mode and incognito chats, user preferences, artifacts, creation and editing files with code execution, memory, connectors, and skills to build, install or share reusable instructions that teach Claude how to handle specific tasks. Users subscribed to the free plan can use only Sonnet and Haiku models.

Pro

The Pro plan offers everything in a Free plan with more usage and the full set of Claude capabilities. That includes Claude Code, Claude Cowork, Claude Design, along with projects to organise chats and documents, access to more Claude models, and Claude for Microsoft 365.

Max

This plan might be more suitable for people who work with Claude throughout the day and want longer, uninterrupted sessions. They will get everything from the Pro plan along with more usage: choose from 5x or 20x the usage of Pro per 5-hour session. Max also gives subscribers higher output limits and priority access at high traffic times.

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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