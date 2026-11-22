Chennai-based OrbitAID Aerospace, a space-tech startup working on satellite life-extension services, plans to conduct India's first commercial on-orbit satellite refuelling mission by the end of 2027, a top company executive told Business Standard.

As a precursor, the company is set to conduct its first refuelling demonstration mission next month. It also plans to foray into other satellite services, such as bodyguard satellites and space debris management. The company is a crucial player in India's circular space economy plans, where satellites can be reused multiple times, adding an additional revenue stream for customers. For the commercial mission, the company has already tied up with two international satellite operators — one in Europe and another in the Asia-Pacific region.

Last January, the company planned AayulSAT, India's first satellite refuelling payload, aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) PSLV-C62 mission. However, an anomaly towards the end of the third stage of the launch vehicle derailed the mission.

OrbitAID's founder and chief executive officer, Sakthikumar Ramachandran, said the company had rebuilt its spacecraft within six months and expected to conduct a demonstration mission in December. "This will be India's first in-orbit docking and refuelling demonstration. We will have our commercial mission by the end of 2027," he said.

Through this, the company will enter the elite league of global players with proven satellite refuelling technology, including US-based Orbit Fab, which demonstrated it on the International Space Station. China, too, has demonstrated on-orbit satellite refuelling capability since then.

OrbitAID's upcoming demonstration mission in low Earth orbit (LEO) will include a mini-tanker satellite with two internal fuel tanks and an inspection payload. The company will demonstrate the docking and refuelling mechanism by transferring green propellants between the two units inside the spacecraft.

Ramachandran claims that while future satellites with dedicated ports can be refuelled, his company's tanker satellites can also function as orbital "jetpacks" for existing satellites lacking refuelling interfaces. The tankers can attach to those satellites for three to four years, acting as an external propulsion engine and extending their operational life.

"Beyond refuelling, we are targeting an entire 'satellite-as-a-service' portfolio, including space debris management, de-orbiting and 'bodyguard' satellites," he said.

OrbitAID has raised $2.5 million in a pre-seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures and is also backed by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM). The company is now in the final stages of closing its Series A funding round.

OrbitAID plans to use the funds to conduct an in-space demonstration of docking and refuelling operations, expand facilities for on-orbit servicing operations, advance SIDRP (Standard Interface Docking and Refuelling Port) to commercial readiness, and scale team capabilities to align with upcoming projects.

Founded in 2021 by Ramachandran, Nikhil Balasubramanian and Mano Balaji K, OrbitAID has already tested its patented SIDRP on a zero-gravity flight in Florida. The company has also achieved Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 7 for docking and refuelling tests and secured significant partnerships and collaborations.