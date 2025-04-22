Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Lyrid meteor shower 2025: Where and when to watch the show in India?

Lyrid meteor shower 2025: Where and when to watch the show in India?

One of the most cherished astronomical events, the Lyrid meteor shower, is returning to our night skies. However, for Indians, the prospects aren't excellent this year due to weather conditions

Geminids meteor shower

Meteor shower in December 2013 | Photo: Wikipedia

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the most popular astronomical phenomena, the Lyrid meteor shower, is returning to our night skies. According to the American Meteor Society, this amazing show has been going on since April 17 and will last till April 26. 
 
The shower is expected to peak overnight from Monday, April 21, to Tuesday, April 22 (today), 2025. It will undoubtedly be enjoyable for both night owls and early risers!
The meteor shower's radiant point is located close to the bright star Vega and the constellation Lyra. The spectacular shower peaks around April 22–23 every year. 
 
This year, the meteor shower will peak between Monday and Tuesday, then progressively decrease and eventually vanish from the skies by Saturday, April 26.
 

What makes 'The Lyrids' special?

For more than 2,700 years, people have been captivated by the Lyrids. They have charm and the occasional surprise, but they are not as intense as the Perseids or Geminids. These meteors are particles of debris left behind by Comet Thatcher, which circles the Sun roughly every 415 years. The dazzling bursts we call shooting stars are caused by those tiny pieces streaking through our atmosphere as Earth crosses its dusty course.

Also Read

OMEGA Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite collection

OMEGA unveils Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite watch, honouring Apollo 11

Harsha Bhogle

IPL 2025: Harsha Bhogle clears air on absence from KKR game at Eden Gardens

Japanese rice and chopsticks

Why rice-loving Japan is forced to import it from South Korea after 25 yrs

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels signs 14 Fortune Hotels, opens 7 new properties in FY25

PM Modi in Saudi Arabia

PM Modi calls Saudi ties 'limitless', bats for trade and strategic growth

 
Up to 18 meteors per hour, including the uncommon but exciting "fireballs", incredibly bright meteors that leave glowing trails in their wake, could be produced during this year's Lyrid shower. The ideal moment to witness the action? When visibility is at its finest and the sky is at its darkest, right before sunrise. 

When can Indians watch the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

Just before sunrise, when the sky is at its darkest and offers the best vision, is the ideal moment to look up if you want to see the action. Although the Northern Hemisphere is the ideal place to watch the Lyrids, fortunate viewers in select Southern Hemisphere locations may still be able to get a look. 
 
For locations in India, the ideal time for observation is from midnight to 5:00 am, right before sunrise, on April 23.
 
Unfortunately, because of the weather and the location of the meteor shower, visibility is either very limited or unlikely for watchers in India this year. 

Best places to witness the Lyrid Meteor Shower?

For those in the United States, Canada, Europe, or parts of northern Asia, go to an open, dark place away from city lights for the finest view. NASA claims that the most spectacular views of this celestial show can be found in rural areas with low levels of light pollution.
 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event (Screenshot)

Samsung 'tri-fold' and Galaxy Z Flip 'FE' might debut this year: Report

Delta Force

Delta Force video game now live on PC, Android, and iOS: Check Details

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13T to launch with 6260mAh battery, SD 8 Elite chip: What to expect

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion game might soon debut, Bethesda confirms arrival

Google Messages

Google Messages rolls out Sensitive Content Warning to blur explicit images

Topics : Meteorites Universe meteor showers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon