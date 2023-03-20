Acer launches new laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors in India

Taiwanese electronics company on Monday launched its new laptop in the country which features AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

The new Nitro 5 laptop starts at Rs 79,990 and is available in all exclusive stores, E-store and Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

"As gaming has been in the spotlight for the past several years, we are proud and thrilled to introduce the latest Nitro 5 laptop to our Indian gamers. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 processors which is a gaming powerhouse with high performance," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer said.

The new laptop offers smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats.

"With up to 8 cores, 16 threads and boost clocks of up to 4.55GHz, this latest version of Nitro 5 delivers game-changing performance," the company said.

Also, the new laptop is fitted with a Multiplexer (MUX) switch which allows users to manually enable or disable the iGPU, and it is also said to offer a battery life of up to 8 hours.

It offers a 165Hz refresh rate to provide users fluid, unbroken and unmatched gaming sessions.

The Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch display with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology.

"Spice things up with the 4-zone RGB keyboard and take control of the laptop's internals with the dedicated NitroSense Key," it added.

