Samsung to invest in smart manufacturing capability, research in India
Mobile users to lose $58 bn in scam calls globally this year: Report
Business Standard

Acer launches new laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors in India

The new Nitro 5 laptop starts at Rs 79,990 and is available in all Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store and Flipkart, the company said in a statement

Topics
Acer | Acer laptop | India

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Acer Laptop
Representative Image

Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Monday launched its new laptop in the country which features AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

The new Nitro 5 laptop starts at Rs 79,990 and is available in all Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store and Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

"As gaming has been in the spotlight for the past several years, we are proud and thrilled to introduce the latest Nitro 5 laptop to our Indian gamers. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 processors which is a gaming powerhouse with high performance," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said.

The new laptop offers smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats.

"With up to 8 cores, 16 threads and boost clocks of up to 4.55GHz, this latest version of Nitro 5 delivers game-changing performance," the company said.

Also, the new laptop is fitted with a Multiplexer (MUX) switch which allows users to manually enable or disable the iGPU, and it is also said to offer a battery life of up to 8 hours.

It offers a 165Hz refresh rate to provide users fluid, unbroken and unmatched gaming sessions.

The Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch display with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology.

"Spice things up with the 4-zone RGB keyboard and take control of the laptop's internals with the dedicated NitroSense Key," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Acer

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 14:31 IST

