Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung kicks off upcoming Galaxy Tab preserve in India ahead of launch

Samsung kicks off upcoming Galaxy Tab preserve in India ahead of launch

Samsung will host its Galaxy Event on September 4, where it is set to unveil the Galaxy Tab S11 series and Galaxy S25 FE, with pre-reservations already underway for the new tablet lineup

Samsung Galaxy Event on September 4 (Image: Samsung)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is hosting its “Galaxy Event” on September 4, where it is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone. The company has already started taking pre-reservations for the “next Galaxy Tab” and has also confirmed that a “new member of the Galaxy S25 family” will debut at the event. In addition to these launches, Samsung may also reveal the pricing of the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite which it recently unveiled.

Samsung Galaxy Event: Details

  • Date: September 4, 2025
  • Time: 5:30AM EDT (3PM IST)
  • Livestream: Samsung’s website, Samsung’s YouTube channel

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series: What to expect

The Galaxy Tab S11 lineup will reportedly include two variants—an 11-inch standard model and a 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Samsung is expected to skip the mid-sized 12.4-inch “Plus” variant, similar to how it left out the standard 11-inch model in the Galaxy Tab S10 series last year.
 
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is expected to retain its large AMOLED panel but bring design refinements. The notch may adopt a smaller U-shape, replacing the wider cutout of earlier models. Another change could be the relocation of the S Pen’s magnetic charging slot from the rear panel to the side.

Meanwhile, the standard Tab S11 will succeed 2023’s Tab S9 and is expected to feature a RAM boost from 8GB to 12GB along with a new 512GB storage option, though the display and camera setup may remain unchanged. Both models are tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series: Pre-reserve details

Samsung has opened pre-reservations for the Galaxy Tab S11 series in India. Customers interested in purchasing any Galaxy Tab S11 series model can pre-reserve their devices by paying a token amount of Rs 1,000 through Samsung’s website.
 
Those who pre-reserve will receive their devices earlier than the general sale and will also get an e-voucher that can be redeemed at the time of pre-booking for a complimentary 45W travel adapter. The Rs 1,000 deposit will be adjusted against the final purchase price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to retain the 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display from its predecessor but with slimmer bezels. The device may be noticeably thinner and lighter at 7.4mm and 190g, compared to the Galaxy S24 FE’s 8mm thickness and 213g weight.
 
It is likely to run on the Exynos 2400 processor with One UI 8 based on Android 16. The triple-lens rear camera system may carry forward last year’s setup—a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom. However, the selfie camera could see an upgrade to 12MP, replacing the previous 10MP unit.
Battery capacity is also tipped to increase slightly to 4,900mAh, up from 4,700mAh in the Galaxy S24 FE. Here’s the list of expected specifications:
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP telephoto (3x zoom) + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4900mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless
  • Thickness: 7.4mm
  • Weight: 190g

Other announcements

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, stating that the tablet will be available starting September 5. Pricing and availability details could also be shared during the September 4 event.
 
The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite comes with the Exynos 1380 chipset, an 8,000mAh battery, and includes an S Pen in the box. It features a 10.9-inch TFT LCD with WUXGA+ resolution (2112 x 1320). For cameras, it offers an 8MP rear shooter and a 5MP front camera.

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung India Samsung Mobiles Technology

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

