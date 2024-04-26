Google I/O on May 14 to kick off with keynote on Android, AI, more: Details

Google has released a session list for its upcoming developers conference, Google I/O, which is scheduled for May 14. The event will kick off at 10:30 PM (IST) with “Google Keynote” where the US-based software will announce its next-generation Android 15 operating system and new features related to its products and services such as Gemini AI, Workspace, and more. On the hardware side, Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel 8a smartphone at the keynote session.

Here is what to expect from the upcoming Google I/O developers conference:

Android 15

Google would unveil the Android 15 operating system for smartphones at the developers conference. The company has already detailed some of the upcoming features through the beta releases, which are available for developers to test. Some of these features include satellite connectivity support for messaging app, smoother tap-to-pay experience on Android smartphones, screen record detection for privacy, and more app support for cover screens on foldable smartphones.

Google Pixel 8a

Google is likely to announce the Pixel 8a at the event. The smartphone would feature an upgraded OLED display of a 120 Hz refresh rate. Design-wise, the Pixel 8a is expected to resemble the Pixel 8 series with slightly more curved corners. On the imaging front, which is core to Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 8a is expected to feature a similar set-up as that of the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a could be powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which is standard across the Google Pixel 8 series.

Google AI

Google could announce features and tools powered by its AI models such as Gemini AI models and Gemma, the company’s small scaled model for on-device AI. Reportedly, Google has been working on ways to bring more virtual-assistant-like features to its Gemini app for Android, such as support for music playback from third-party apps. While Gemini brings generative AI features such as image and text generation and text summarisation, it lacks some functionality of Google Assistant. Maybe Google could announce new features for the Gemini smartphone app adding to the functionality of the AI assistant.

Google Workspace

Earlier this month, at the Google Cloud Next 2024 event, Google announced it was adding a slew of new features and AI-powered tools to Google Workspace services like Gmail, Docs, Drive and more. Some of these include voice prompts to the ‘Help Me Write’ feature on the Gmail smartphone app, auto-translated captions in Google Meet and more.

Google also unveiled a new workspace application called Google Vids for creating videos using AI. Google Vids can generate an editable storyboard, select video style and suggest scenes from stock videos, images and background music. Additionally, the app also allows users to add preset voiceovers or one of their own.

Google is likely to announce more such tools and features for Workspace, along with new web-based apps.