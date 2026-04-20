Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold no longer on sale, successor may launch soon

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has officially sold out, with no units likely to arrive in the near future. Samsung’s website for the Galaxy Z TriFold now reads, “The limited-run Galaxy Z TriFold is now completely sold out.” The website now redirects users to buy either the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, as per a report by Android Authority, the company is said to be working on developing a successor to the TriFold with a redesigned hinge.

According to the report, Samsung is already working on a second-generation Galaxy Z TriFold model. While specific details about the updated hinge design remain unclear, the company is reportedly aiming to make the next version slimmer and lighter than the current iteration. Notably, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 or the redesigned hinge. Hence, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt.

The report also indicated that Samsung may introduce incremental improvements to the hinge mechanism used in its standard Galaxy Z Fold lineup, with minor technical refinements potentially helping future Fold and Flip models become thinner compared to their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Details

Samsung had introduced the Galaxy Z TriFold late last year as its first smartphone featuring a tri-fold display design. The device used a dual-hinge mechanism that unfolded into a tablet-sized screen of around 10 inches.

The smartphone was initially launched in South Korea on December 12 at a price of 3.59 million won (approximately $2,899), and later expanded to the US in January.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Galaxy Z TriFold was not widely available through carriers or third-party retailers and was instead sold primarily via Samsung’s own channels. This limited rollout indicated that the device was targeted more at early adopters rather than a mass-market audience.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z TriFold featured a three-panel structure with an inward-folding mechanism. When fully unfolded, it transformed into a large display suited for multitasking and media consumption.

The device was powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and included a 200MP primary camera, a 5,600mAh battery and IP48-rated resistance against dust and water.

ALSO READ: Apple hints at revamped Siri interface which may arrive with iOS 27: Report Samsung had also introduced software features optimised for the tri-fold format, enabling users to run multiple apps at once, adjust window sizes and use a taskbar for easier navigation between applications.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Specifications