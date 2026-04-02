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Now you can view memories from Google Photos on Samsung TVs: How to set up

Google Photos arrives on 2026 Samsung TVs with Daily+ row, app launcher, and widget support, allowing users to view curated memories on a bigger screen in a more immersive way

Google Photos is now available on Samsung Tv

Google Photos is now available on Samsung Tv (Image: Samsung)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 11:39 AM IST

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Google has partnered with Samsung to integrate Google Photos into Samsung smart TVs, allowing users to view their personal memories on a larger screen. The integration will be available on select 2026 Samsung TV models, where users can access their photos through the Daily+ row, the Daily+ app launcher, and the Now Brief widget within the TV interface. 
Google said that this integration is designed to better utilise the size and capabilities of modern TVs, offering a more immersive and visually engaging way to revisit photos and memories at home.

Google Photos on Samsung TVs: How it works

According to Google, the Photos experience will be integrated across different parts of Samsung’s TV interface. It will appear in the “Daily Board” widget, the “Daily+ row,” and as a standalone option inside the “Daily+ app launcher.”
 

For context:

  • Daily+ row: This is a horizontal content strip on the TV home screen. It shows quick suggestions and updates.
  • Daily+ app launcher: This is like an app section within the Daily+ area.
  • Now Brief widget: This is a widget-style panel that shows small bits of information at a glance, such as updates or highlights.
Google said that each section will serve a slightly different purpose. The Daily+ row will show a rotating set of memories that refresh automatically. The Daily Board widget will surface selected photos within the UI, while opening the app from the launcher will display memories in full screen for a more immersive viewing experience. 
Google noted that the integration is designed to make better use of the TV’s larger display and offer a more engaging way to revisit personal moments at home. 

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Set up process and controls

To access Google Photos on a Samsung TV, users need to sign in using a QR code that appears on the screen. According to Google, users must scan the code with their phone, select their Google account, and grant permission. Once connected, the Photos experience becomes available across the supported sections. 
Google said users can also “manage memories,” allowing them to include or exclude specific people, pets, or dates. These settings will sync across all devices linked to the same account. 

Limitation

According to Google’s description, this version of the app does not allow full browsing of the photo library. Instead, it focuses only on “Memories,” which are automatically curated highlights from a user’s collection. This means users cannot scroll through all images like they would on a phone, tablet, or Google TV. The experience is closer to a smart display or digital photo frame, where selected photos are shown automatically."
 

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 11:39 AM IST

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