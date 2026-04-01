Tech Wrap April 1: Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G, Gmail AI Inbox, ChatGPT on CarPlay

Lava has launched the Lava Bold N2 Lite 4G in India as an entry-level smartphone, featuring a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and powered by the UNISOC 9863A octa-core processor. The device comes with 3GB RAM, expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Bold N2 Lite joins the Bold N2 lineup alongside the Lava Bold N2 Pro 5G, which was launched yesterday, and the Lava Bold N2, which was launched last month.

OpenAI brings ChatGPT to Apple CarPlay through iPhones running iOS 26.4 OpenAI has reportedly updated the ChatGPT app on iPhone to support Apple CarPlay. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the update allows iPhone users to access ChatGPT directly through CarPlay for the first time. This development comes shortly after Apple introduced support for voice-based AI apps with the iOS 26.4 update. Google is reportedly rolling out AI Inbox in Gmail for AI Ultra users in beta. Google first announced the feature in January, and 9To5Google reported that the AI Inbox feature is now rolling out to select users for testing. The AI Inbox feature lets users reduce clutter by organising messages into smart summaries, highlighting urgent tasks, and surfacing key updates.

Google has announced the rollout of Veo 3.1 Lite, a new video generation model that it says is its most cost-effective offering yet. The company said the model is now available via the paid tier of the Gemini API and Google AI Studio and is aimed at developers building high-volume video applications. According to Google, Veo 3.1 Lite costs less than half of Veo 3.1 Fast while maintaining the same speed, as part of its broader push to make video generation more accessible.

Google is bringing its conversational “Ask” AI feature to YouTube TV apps, expanding a tool that was earlier being tested. According to Google, the feature is designed to let users interact with videos using voice, without leaving the screen. It was first introduced as an experiment in February and is now being rolled out more widely to TVs.

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence launched for Android, iOS Ubisoft has rolled out Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence globally for Android and iOS users. The free-to-play third-person RPG shooter introduces a new storyline set between The Division and The Division 2, and is now available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Anthropic has reportedly confirmed to Axios that the company accidentally exposed the source code of its AI coding tool, Claude Code. This has happened for the second time in a year, with the first incident dating to February. According to a report by Axios, a debugging file was mistakenly included in a routine update and published to the public registry used by developers to access software packages.

Nothing is reportedly planning to expand beyond smartphones and audio devices with a new AI-powered product. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing Bloomberg, the company could launch its first AI smart glasses by 2027. Nothing’s smart glasses will likely feature a built-in camera and microphones for voice and visual input, while offloading processing to a paired smartphone.

Google Photos removes editing shortcuts to reduce accidental triggers Google is removing some editing shortcuts in Google Photos to simplify the overall editing experience. According to the Google support page, tools like Move, Erase, and Reimagine will no longer be triggered by tapping, circling, or scribbling directly on the photo in the main editor screen. The update focuses on reducing accidental triggers caused by gesture-based controls, which could unintentionally activate advanced editing tools while making basic changes.

Apple has updated its list of obsolete products, adding several older devices, including select Apple TV HD and iPad mini models. Devices in this category are generally no longer eligible for hardware repairs or replacement parts through Apple. Apple has also added the 13-inch MacBook Air, which launched in 2017, to the list of vintage devices.