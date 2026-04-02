Google increases cloud storage limit for AI Pro plan to 5TB, no price hike

Google has raised the cloud storage limit for consumers who purchase the Google AI Pro subscription plan. Earlier, the cloud storage limit offered to consumers on the Google AI Pro plan was 2TB, and now it has been raised to 5TB, without any increase in price. The increased storage can be used for Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos backup. This upgraded plan is still available at a price of Rs 1,950 per month.

Google AI Pro plan: What does it offer

Google’s AI Pro plan offers higher-tier access to its Gemini AI ecosystem along with 5TB of cloud storage across Gmail, Drive, and Photos. The subscription provides increased usage limits for Gemini 3.1 Pro and Deep Research, as well as enhanced capabilities in Google Search, including AI Mode with features like Deep Search. It also integrates Gemini more deeply across Google apps such as Gmail, Docs, and Sheets, enabling advanced assistance for writing, analysis, and productivity tasks.

The plan extends to creative, learning, and developer-focused use cases, with higher access to AI models for generating images, music, and videos across Gemini, Search, and Flow, along with added features in Google Photos. Users can create detailed reports faster, access advanced tools in NotebookLM, and benefit from higher limits in coding tools like Gemini Code Assist, CLI, and Google Antigravity, along with monthly Google Cloud credits. Additional benefits include family sharing for up to five users, a bundled Google Home Premium Standard plan, and broader AI-powered features across Google’s services.

Notably, Google One also offers a Premium plan at Rs 3,250 per month, offering similar benefits to the Google AI Pro plan but with 10TB of cloud storage instead of 5TB.

Other Google AI plans and their perks

Google AI Plus plan

Google’s AI Plus plan, priced at Rs 199 per month, bundles expanded access to its Gemini AI tools with 200GB of cloud storage across Gmail, Drive, and Photos. The subscription offers higher usage limits for Gemini 3.1 Pro and Deep Research features, along with deeper integration across Google services. This includes AI-powered assistance in apps like Gmail for tasks such as proofreading, as well as enhanced capabilities in Google Search through Gemini.

The plan also focuses on creative and learning use cases, providing greater access to AI models for generating images, music, and videos across platforms like Gemini, Search, and Flow. Users can create detailed multi-page reports more efficiently and access advanced features in NotebookLM for study and research. Additionally, the plan supports family sharing for up to five users and includes a range of AI-driven benefits across Google’s ecosystem.

Google AI Ultra plan

Google’s AI Ultra plan offers the highest tier of access across its Gemini AI ecosystem, bundled with 30TB of cloud storage across Gmail, Drive, and Photos. The plan provides top-level usage limits for Gemini 3.1 Pro, Deep Research, and advanced features such as Deep Think reasoning mode and Gemini Agent (available in select regions). It also extends to Google Search with the highest access to AI Mode and capabilities like Deep Search, alongside deeper Gemini integration across apps such as Gmail, Docs, and Sheets for enhanced productivity.

The subscription is designed to cover advanced creative, learning, and developer needs, with the highest access to AI models for generating images, music, and videos across Gemini, Search, and Flow, along with additional features in Google Photos. Users also get maximum limits in coding tools like Gemini Code Assist, CLI, and Google Antigravity, along with $100 in monthly Google Cloud credits. Additional benefits include access to a higher-tier Google Home Premium plan, YouTube Premium (availability varies), and a wide range of AI-powered features across Google services.