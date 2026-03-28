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Older iPhones may get pricier as Apple withdraws retail incentives

Withdrawal of demand-generation support may trim discounts on older iPhones, raising effective prices by up to ₹5,000 in India, reports say

Apple inc, iPhones

While selective price revisions and financing schemes may continue, steep discounts on older iPhones through offline channels could become less common

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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Older iPhone models in India are likely to see a rise in effective prices after Apple discontinued a key incentive programme for offline retailers, according to a report by Moneycontrol.
 
The programme, aimed at driving demand, allowed retail partners to offer cashback schemes and promotional discounts on previous-generation iPhones. Its withdrawal is expected to limit the scope for such offers, rendering older devices less affordable than before.
 
With the withdrawal of the support scheme, retailers may no longer be able to absorb price cuts, leading to a likely increase of up to ₹5,000 in the effective cost of some older iPhone models, the report said. These models typically attract buyers looking for relatively lower-priced entry points into Apple’s ecosystem.
 
 
Offline sellers, in particular, could find it harder to match earlier deal levels that were partly funded by the company.
 
What does Apple’s pricing shift signal for India strategy?

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The move is an effort that indicates a change in Apple’s India strategy, with a greater emphasis on maintaining pricing discipline. By curbing retailer-led discounting, the company may be seeking tighter control over how its products are priced in the market.
 
The step could also help narrow the pricing gap between older and newer models, potentially nudging consumers towards the latest iPhone lineup.
 
What will be the impact on buyers, retailers?
 
For buyers, the development may translate into fewer discounts outside festive sales or exchange offers. This could raise the entry cost for those considering older iPhones.
 
Retailers, meanwhile, may see reduced flexibility in offering promotions, which could affect both demand and margins in the near term.
 
India continues to be an important market for Apple’s growth ambitions. The new move suggests a recalibration in how the company drives sales, shifting away from incentive-backed discounts towards more controlled pricing and targeted offers.
 
While selective price revisions and financing schemes may continue, steep discounts on older iPhones through offline channels could become less common.

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Topics : Apple Apple iPhones iPhone retail market

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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