OPPO schedules Find N3 Flip phone India launch for October 12: Details here

In a run up to the launch, the company announced details with regard to displays, hinge, and camera. Today, on October 6, the company also shared details with regard to processor, RAM, and charging

oppo, oppo flip phone, oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo foldable phone, oppo smartphone, oppo Find Flip

Oppo Find N3 Flip

BS Tech New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Chinese electronics maker OPPO on Friday announced it would launch the Find N3 Flip smartphone in its foldable line-up in India on October 12. In a run up to the launch, the company announced details with regard to displays, hinge, and camera. Today, on October 6, the company also shared details with regard to processor, RAM, and charging. Below are the details:
OPPO Find N3 Flip: Specification
Main display
The OPPO Find N3 Flip would sport a 6.8-inch fullHD+ of 120Hz refresh rate. It would feature TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification. OPPO said the display would feature a multi-layer screen protection, which reduces the crease besides smoothening the drop shape in a folded state.
Cover display
OPPO said the Find N3 Flip would sport a 3.26-inch vertical display on the cover with support for over 40 essential apps, including Gmail, Outlook, Uber, and Google Maps. The cover screen would be of 17:9 aspect ratio and feature a 0.3mm bezel. OPPO said the cover screen would be large enough to display a grid of 3x4 apps, and it would support one-touch replies, speech-to-text, emojis and typing via a full QWERTY keyboard. As for the customisation options, OPPO said the cover screen would be customisable with up to 20 styles and three quick access widgets, including Messages, Camera, Battery, Recorder, Timer, and To-dos. Besides, it would let users choose from eight digital pets with animated actions that react to users and their environment.

Design and Hinge
The Find N3 Flip would be offered in Cream Gold and Sleek Black colours. OPPO promises a slew of upgrades over the previous generation Find N2 Flip, including an improved Flexion hinge design. About the hinge in the Find N3 Flip, OPPO said it has upgraded it from the single friction plate of the previous generation to a dual friction plate structure to improve FlexForm stability. OPPO said it has used aircraft-grade high-strength steel at core load-bearing positions to improve durability and increase deformation resistance from drops by 25 per cent, compared with the Find N2 Flip.
As for the design, OPPO said the Find N3 Flip would sport a Gorilla Glass 7 cover back. When unfolded, OPPO said the Find N3 Flip would measure 7.79mm and it would weigh 198g. The Find N3 Flip would be the first OPPO smartphone to feature an alert slider similar to the one seen on the OnePlus smartphones.
Camera
With regard to imaging, OPPO said the Find N3 Flip would feature a triple-camera set-up in a circular module next to the cover screen. The device would feature a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX890) main camera paired with a telephoto portrait camera (32MP Sony IMX709 sensor). OPPO said it has fine-tuned its bokeh effects with inputs from Hasselblad for portrait photos. The third camera sensor is a 114-degree ultra-wide-angle camera (48MP Sony IMX581 sensor). On the display, the Find N3 Flip would sport a 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW punch-hole camera for video calls, selfies, and 4K 30fps videos. 
As for the camera features, there would be Multi-Angle FlexForm Camera mode, FlexForm Interval Shooting, FlexForm Long Exposure, and FlexForm Time-Lapse. Besides, there would be a Dual Preview window for users to check the frame on both screens. OPPO said it has worked with Hasselblad to integrate the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution into the camera system.
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset would power the Find N3 Flip. Together with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the smartphone is said to deliver smooth performance.
Battery and charger
The Find N3 Flip would be powered by a 4,300mAh battery, supported by OPPO’s proprietary 44W SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging technology.
First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

