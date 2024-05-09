Pixel 8a can be located by Google's Find My Device even when switched off

The Pixel 8a joins its elder siblings, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, in advanced location tracking feature that enables Google’s Find My Device network to locate the devices even when they are switched off or out of battery power. In simple language, you can track down the Pixel 8 series smartphones, including the recently launched Pixel 8a, even when switched off or out of battery power by using Google’s Find My Device.

Google launched Find My Device functionality to Android smartphones last month. The feature uses a crowdsource network, essentially a network of Android smartphones to help locate misplaced Android devices. At the time of launch, Google said that the feature will be able to locate both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones even when they are turned off. Now, this feature is extended to the Pixel 8a, which is a new addition to the Pixel 8 series.

According to a report by Android Authority, the Google Pixel 8a supports offline tracking through Find My Device using specialised hardware which has been inside all other Pixel 8-series smartphones too.

While Google has not officially confirmed the presence of any such feature on the new Pixel 8a, the report states that the smartphone supports Android’s Powered-Off Finding API. This Android API is responsible for sending location data in power off mode from the other Pixel 8 series smartphones.

How Google Find My Device works

Android devices that contribute to the Find My Device network broadcast location data over Bluetooth that other nearby Android devices can pick up on. When other devices in the network detect these signals, they securely send the locations where they detected them to Find My Device. The Find My Device network encrypts the locations of the lost items using a unique key that only the owner can access by entering your Android device’s PIN, pattern, or password.

How Find My Device works on Pixel 8 series

Majority of Android devices cannot broadcast their location data over Bluetooth when out of battery or turned off. This is because the Bluetooth chips do not receive power to run in this state. However, in a statement to Android Authority last month, Google said that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones have reserve power channelled to the Bluetooth chip for several hours even after the battery drains out